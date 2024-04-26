Jerry Jones Praises Texas RB Jonathon Brooks: The Best Interview in 30 Years
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones couldn’t contain his enthusiasm when discussing Texas Longhorns star running back Jonathon Brooks. During last night's post-draft interview, Jones made a bold statement that has left fans buzzing: "In 30 years, I thought it was the best interview I’ve ever had with a player. He (Brooks) is outstanding. We got him high, high, high (on our board). He’s a good player."
Brooks, who has been endlessly linked to the Cowboys over the last few months, seems like a natural fit for America’s team. NFL draft experts have praised his work ethic and his overall game, making him an attractive prospect for Dallas. But what exactly stood out during that interview?
Jerry Jones didn’t hold back in his praise for Brooks. He described the young running back as “outstanding” and emphasized how highly they’ve ranked him on their draft board. The Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel Will McClay also reacted positively to Jones’ comments, hinting that there might be substance behind the excitement.
One lingering concern about Brooks has been his torn ACL, which he suffered late last season against the TCU Horned Frogs. However, the Cowboys have an advantage: their team doctor Dan Cooper performed Brooks’ surgery. With inside knowledge of his rehab and recovery, the Cowboys are likely very comfortable with his progress.
Given the fit schematically, positional need and Jones’ admiration for Brooks, it’s hard to imagine that Dallas won't be targeting him in round two. If all goes well, Jonathon Brooks could become a household name in Dallas very soon.