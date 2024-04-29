Cowboys bring back familiar face to bolster running back depth
The Dallas Cowboys and veteran free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott will agree to terms on a contract, length undisclosed, pending a physical, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Elliott, the eight-year pro who was drafted by the Cowboys fourth overall in 2016, played last season in New England. He rushed for 642 yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots, both career lows. His 184 attempts was also a career low.
After going through the draft without selecting a running back, and signing Nathaniel Peat as an undrafted free agent, the Cowboys now are looking at a running backs depth chart of (in no partiular order) Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner as they head into rookie minicamp.
Elliott rushed for 8,904 yards in seven seasons with the Cowboys, earning All Pro honors his rookie season of 2016 when he rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, both league highs.
His role on this year's squad remains to be seen. One positive mark in his favor is 89 of Elliott's 184 carries last season came in the Patriots' final six games, amassing 265 yards over that span.