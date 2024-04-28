Cowboys pick up undrafted free agent running back
After bypassing all of the running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft, Dallas turned their attention to undrafted free agents. Among these signings is Nathanial Peat, a speedy running back from the University of Missouri.
Peat’s credentials may not have caught the attention of draft boards, but his athleticism speaks volumes. At his Pro Day, he blazed through the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.32 seconds and soared with a 41-inch vertical leap. Standing at 5’10" and 206 pounds, Peat brings speed to the Cowboys’ roster.
The Cowboys’ decision not to draft a running back left fans angry. However, owner Jerry Jones remains steadfast in his belief that Ezekiel Elliott (who they have yet to sign) is still “a starter in this league.” Elliott’s reunion with the team after being cut could add to the running back position. Now, with Peat in the mix, the competition intensifies.
What can we expect from Peat? As of now, details are scarce, but one thing is certain: He’s a Cowboy. His speed, agility, and potential make him a worthwhile addition. Whether he’ll challenge for a starting spot or carve out a unique role remains to be seen.
And here are the other UDFA signings:
- Nathaniel Peat (RB), Missouri
- Brevyn Spann-Ford (TE), Minnesota
- Corey Crooms (WR), Minnesota
- Jason Johnson (LB), UCF
- Solo Turner (DB), Illinois
- Cam Johnson (WR), Northwestern
- Denzel Daxon (DT), Illinois
- Brock Mogenson (LB), South Dakota
- Byron Vaughns (EDGE), Baylor
- Alec Holler (TE), UCF
- Emany Johnson (S), Nevada
- Julius Wood (S), East Carolina
- Josh DeBerry (S), Texas A&M