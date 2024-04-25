Cowboys Meeting with Ezekiel Elliott’s Representative: Draft Implications If They Sign Elliott?
NFL insider Josina Anderson dropped a bombshell of a tweet: the Dallas Cowboys are meeting with RB Ezekiel Elliott’s representative just a day before the NFL Draft. This unexpected rendezvous raises intriguing questions about the Cowboys’ draft strategy.
Let’s rewind to when the Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott as the No. 4 overall pick in 2016. His early years in Dallas were absolutely electric. Elliott was a force of nature, combining speed, power, and vision, and was one of the best running backs in the league. But time has a way of altering things, even for star running backs.
Fast forward to today. Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the same player who burst onto the scene. His speed has diminished. However, he remains a reliable short-yardage back who can grind out the tough yards. The question is: Should the Cowboys’ draft strategy change based on this if they sign Elliott?
Draft Implications
If the Cowboys re-sign Elliott, it could signal their commitment to maintaining a balanced backfield, which they lacked last season. His familiarity with the system and ability to convert goal-line situations still hold value. However, this signing shouldn’t handcuff their draft strategy. Dallas must remain open to other options, especially considering Elliott’s speed limitations.
Despite Elliott’s presence, the Cowboys shouldn’t shy away from using a Day 2 pick on a running back. Dallas needs explosiveness in their backfield and a complementary back with breakaway speed could rejuvenate their rushing attack. Think of a dynamic runner who can spell Elliott and add a different dimension, just like Tony Pollard used to offer their offense. But Ezekiel Elliott’s meeting with the Cowboys certainly does add an interesting wrinkle into what they could do on day 2 of the NFL draft.