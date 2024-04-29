Ezekiel Elliott Has a Chance to Make Cowboys History
Ezekiel Elliot had an off year, in 2023, to say to say the least.
Elliott averaged just 3.5 yards per carry with the offensively inept Patriots last season, his first outside of Dallas after seven seasons with the Cowboys. He signed with the Cowboys Monday, meaning, he'll have a shot at another illustrious Cowboys record.
Ezekiel Elliott has 8,262 rushing yards in a Cowboys uniform and has the chance to be the third player in franchise history to rush for over 10,000 yards with the team -- a mark he has at least a reasonable shot of reaching if he stays healthy and on the roster for at least two more seasons. The first two being Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith.
In 11 seasons for the Cowboys Dorsett rushed for 12,036 yards adding 85 total touchdowns. Dorsett was a 4 time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys. He is famously known for having the first ever 99-yard rushing touchdown.
Emmitt Smith is arguably the greatest player to have the star on his helmet. With 8 Pro Bowl Selections, three Super Bowls, and an MVP Smith is beloved by Cowboys nation. Smith totaled 17,162 rushing yards and 164 touchdowns with the Cowboys. One of the best to ever do it and his record for total career rushing yards will never be broken.
Ezekiel Elliott has the chance to join elite company for one of the most decorated franchises in all of sports. Zeke will be back with his best friend Dak Prescott carrying the load for the Cowboys offense next season.