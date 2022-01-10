Cowboys vs. 49ers: Why Dallas Should Interview Fired Coach Vic Fangio - NOW

Skip to main content
FRISCO - Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, is a "top candidate'' for the Broncos job now that as of early Sunday morning Denver has dismissed Vic Fangio, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

But Quinn, obviously, is still employed in Dallas. So why in the world would we advocate the Cowboys interviewing the available Fangio immediately?

Not necessarily as Quinn’s successor, though that could be in play later. But rather, because as the Cowboys prep to open the NFL Playoffs on Sunday, Fangio’s brain is worth picking.

As colleague Bryan Broaddus notes, Fangio - who oversaw a Denver dismantling of Dallas this year (“How ‘bout them Broncos!” and “The Blueprint,” remember?) - would figure to have some self-scouting insight into what he saw from the Cowboys.

Strengths. Tendencies. Vulnerabilities. All of it.

And something more: From 2011 to 2014, Fangio was a star defensive coordinator helping a team to a Super Bowl. But when it was time for that team to promote an assistant to head coach, it gave the job to the D-line coach Jim Tomsula, passing over Fangio.

That team? These same 49ers.

And yes, Fangio surely has insight - and maybe a little healthy bitterness - there.

This sort of information conversation is common when guys come off the same coaching tree. That's not necessarily in play here, though Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, Quinn and Fangio all share a regional accent ...

Quinn, a key to Dallas' 12-5 playoff-bound season, will be a top candidate in Denver and in Seattle if it parts ways with Pete Carroll. Probably elsewhere, too.

Fangio might get a job as a defensive coordinator, in Dallas (where other names, including ousted Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, figure). But for now?

How about a pre-interview? A consultation? Just a ZOOM meeting over a few beers? A chance to offer insight that helps Quinn win … while also helping the Niners to lose?

