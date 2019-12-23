CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Aboard The 'Flight From Hell:' Cowboys Grounded In Philly

Mike Fisher

PHILADELPHIA - Amateur comedians who learned late Sunday night of our plight in Philadelphia - starting with the Dallas Cowboys' incompetent 17-9 loss to the Eagles - had a "the-jokes-write-themselves'' field day with my initial report that the charter airplane scheduled to take the team back to Dallas-Fort Worth was "not viable'' ... and that therefore the traveling party was stuck sitting on buses in The Linc parking lot for two hours.

"The Flight from Hell''? That was the sort of gallows humor used by some of us to stay amused at the events of the day, which began with the Cowboys "in control of their own destiny'' but ended with a loss that places them on the outside looking in at the NFC East title and a playoff berth ...

And included an airplane deemed for a time "not viable'' to fly.

This weekend is really about a loss in which Dallas once again failed to score a touchdown, and not about a "touchdown'' of a different sort, which did indeed happened, a few hours late, just after 1 a.m. CT. But the Cowboys' part-surly/part-defeated mood surely was not buoyed by the travel inconvenience.

Once media members not included in the traveling party learned of the 777's eventually-resolved "mechanical failure,'' some swarmed out to The Linc parking lot to film our misfortune.

And yes, that includes a shot of Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who has likely just about reached the end of his time in Dallas, looking as exhausted by it all as the rest of us.

At about 11 p.m. ET, we finally managed to get on board and off the ground, with the Cowboys soon to turn their attention to Week 17, when they must defeat Washington at home (in a game flexed to the late afternoon) while the Eagles must simultaneously lose to the Giants if they hope to advance to the NFL Playoffs. 

Both games start  at 4:25 pm ET. Think there will be some scoreboard watching at Jerry World and MetLife Stadium? The NFL believes in drama, even in one of the worst years in the NFC East.

How can the Cowboys still push their hugely disappointing season into January?

The Cowboys need to quit insisting that they're "a good team.'' (There is no such thing as a "good 7-8 team,'' or a "good team that is 4-8 in its last 12). They'll need some luck. And they'll need to fix an assortment of football versions of "not viable'' and "mechanical failures.''

At the same time, they will need the Giants to beat the Eagles. New York is just 4-11, but has won its last two against Miami and Washington. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones returned after missing two games with a high ankle sprain to throw for 352 yards with five touchdown passes in the Giants 41-35 overtime victory in Washington. He did not turn the ball over once. 

Saquon Barkley, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the third game, had not been explosive until the last two weeks after he sat out three games. He had 189 yards rushing against the Redskins, which included a 67-yard touchdown, and 90 yards receiving, including a 33-yard touchdown.

There is no better way for the Giants to end their dismal season than by knocking the Eagles out of the playoffs. The downside for New York is that would the Cowboys into the playoffs if they beat Washington.

If this scenario works out for the Cowboys, at least they won't  have to fly to their first playoff game. As the No. 4 seed, they would host a wild-card game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to secure the NFC East Division and a playoff spot when they head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Sunday.

Eagles 10, Cowboys 6 at Halftime: No Inspired Performance in 'The NFC East Title Game'

Mike Fisher

This is Supposed to be 'The NFC East Title Game,' But Eagles 10, Cowboys 6 at Halftime is anything but Inspired

WATCH: Eagles Fans Boo Dak & Zeke at Cowboys Team Hotel in Philly

Mike Fisher

As The Dallas Cowboys Leave Their Team Hotel in Downtown Philly Bound for The Linc, Stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are Met By Boos from The Locals

'In Denial?' Eagles Fly Over Cowboys, Take Control of NFC East

Matt Galatzan

With the division and the playoffs on the line, the Cowboys once again came up short, falling in Philadelphia 17-9.

'We're Rallying Around Dak': Could 'Hostile Environment' in Philly Help the Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

Last Week, the Cowboys Took Inspiration from Old Vets Sean Lee and Jason Witten. Today in Philly? The Inspiration Might Come from The Injured QB - And The Boo Birds Awaiting The Eagles

Exclusive: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Throwing Session Shows 'No Limitations' On Eve of Showdown In Philly

Mike Fisher

Before the Cowboys Boarded Their Charter Flight to Philly, QB Dak Prescott Tested his Ailing Shoulder in A Walk-Through. The Results are Buoying the Cowboys as They Ready for this Week 16 Showdown In Philly

Fish Predicts: If So Many Numbers Favor Cowboys Over Eagles, Why Are You So Nervous?

Mike Fisher

The 2019 Dallas Cowboys Have Never Made This Easy, But We've Got a Prediction To Make ... While Wondering, If So Many Numbers Favor Cowboys Over Eagles, Why Is Cowboys Nation So Nervous Today?

Cowboys 1st & 10: Gauging WR needs and Top 10 Storylines for Today at Eagles

Matthew Postins

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need before the Cowboys take on the Eagles this afternoon in Week 16

VIDEO: NFL Network's Jane Slater & Fish on Cowboys vs. Eagles, Dak Health and Garrett Hot Seat

Mike Fisher

Join us Inside The Dallas Cowboys For a Video Visit with NFL Network's Jane Slater and Mike Fisher on the Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Health of Dak Prescott and the Status of Coach Jason Garrett

Injured Dak Prescott's Cowboys at Eagles Vow: 'I'll Be Good To Go Sunday'

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott Has A Shoulder Injury and Isn't Practicing Yet. But For Week 16's Cowboys at Eagles Showdown? 'I'll Be Good To Go Sunday,' the QB Vows