CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

'In Denial?'Eagles Fly Over Cowboys 17-9, Take Control of NFC East

Matt Galatzan

For the first time since Week 3 of the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are no longer in control of their own destiny. 

After falling 17-9 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dallas has not only lost its grip on the NFC East Division title, but it has put its postseason hopes and its head coach's career with the franchise on the absolute edge. 

Said owner Jerry Jones in a short-but-not-sweet postgame media scrum: “It’s very disappointing. We all expected to leave here as NFC East champs. We’re not.”

The game was a hilarious series of errors in many aspects of the game for Dallas. From Tony Pollard fumbling on third down after Zeke Elliott checked himself out of the game, to Dak Prescott (playing with a bum shoulder that he said afterward was not bothersome) missing wide-open receivers, to Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb being on the sideline on the game's deciding fourth-down play, this has got to be the end. 

Maybe, that's what the fans want, and frankly, it is hard to argue. However, the fact remains that, as losers of four of their last six games, the Cowboys are going to have to go back to the drawing board. 

There are still building blocks at The Star that the Cowboys can take forward into the future. In fact, from a roster standpoint, they are still a very talented group of players. 

That said, if the Jones family is actually serious about contending for championships going forward, a fundamental change in both the roster and the coaching staff simply cannot be avoided at this point. 

The first step is a complete separation from Jason Garrett, as well as the rest of this coaching staff. The next is a re-evaluation of the entire roster from the top down. That includes Dak Prescott and every other player who the franchise is remotely able to move on from heading into the offseason. 

And as Fish has often pointed out, maybe the "America's Team'' mindset that causes all involved to think they're better than they are is also a problem.

Want an example? From Prescott: “We/re too talented. And we just didn’t execute the way that we’re capable of.”

Unfortunately, in addition to being in denial, the way this behemoth has been constructed will make change very difficult to accomplish. All the same, it simply must happen. 

With all of that said, the 7-8 Cowboys season is technically not over. However, in order for things to be salvaged, Dallas must take care of business against the Redskins next week, as well as hope for a Giants win over Philadelphia in New York. 

Said DeMarcus Lawrence on coaching up teammates following this loss: “Don’t fold. Everyone is gonna want to divide us. Don’t fold. We’re going out to play this last game and we’re gonna win this m----f----!”

It's worth a try. But at this moment, a division title and a playoff berth are seeming like major long shots. And frankly, shots that the 2019 Dallas Cowboys cannot honestly tell themselves they have earned.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to secure the NFC East Division and a playoff spot when they head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Sunday.

Eagles 10, Cowboys 6 at Halftime: No Inspired Performance in 'The NFC East Title Game'

Mike Fisher

This is Supposed to be 'The NFC East Title Game,' But Eagles 10, Cowboys 6 at Halftime is anything but Inspired

WATCH: Eagles Fans Boo Dak & Zeke at Cowboys Team Hotel in Philly

Mike Fisher

As The Dallas Cowboys Leave Their Team Hotel in Downtown Philly Bound for The Linc, Stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are Met By Boos from The Locals

Exclusive: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Throwing Session Shows 'No Limitations' On Eve of Showdown In Philly

Mike Fisher

Before the Cowboys Boarded Their Charter Flight to Philly, QB Dak Prescott Tested his Ailing Shoulder in A Walk-Through. The Results are Buoying the Cowboys as They Ready for this Week 16 Showdown In Philly

Fish Predicts: If So Many Numbers Favor Cowboys Over Eagles, Why Are You So Nervous?

Mike Fisher

The 2019 Dallas Cowboys Have Never Made This Easy, But We've Got a Prediction To Make ... While Wondering, If So Many Numbers Favor Cowboys Over Eagles, Why Is Cowboys Nation So Nervous Today?

'We're Rallying Around Dak': Could 'Hostile Environment' in Philly Help the Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

Last Week, the Cowboys Took Inspiration from Old Vets Sean Lee and Jason Witten. Today in Philly? The Inspiration Might Come from The Injured QB - And The Boo Birds Awaiting The Eagles

Cowboys 1st & 10: Gauging WR needs and Top 10 Storylines for Today at Eagles

Matthew Postins

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need before the Cowboys take on the Eagles this afternoon in Week 16

VIDEO: NFL Network's Jane Slater & Fish on Cowboys vs. Eagles, Dak Health and Garrett Hot Seat

Mike Fisher

Join us Inside The Dallas Cowboys For a Video Visit with NFL Network's Jane Slater and Mike Fisher on the Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Health of Dak Prescott and the Status of Coach Jason Garrett

Injured Dak Prescott's Cowboys at Eagles Vow: 'I'll Be Good To Go Sunday'

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott Has A Shoulder Injury and Isn't Practicing Yet. But For Week 16's Cowboys at Eagles Showdown? 'I'll Be Good To Go Sunday,' the QB Vows

FIRST LOOK: QB Dak Prescott - Soft-Tossing - But First Throws of Week for Injured Cowboys QB

Mike Fisher

Come Inside The Star For Your FIRST LOOK of QB Dak Prescott - Soft-Tossing - But Still Making the First Throws of Week for the Injured Cowboys QB As Dallas Preps for Week 16 at the Eagles