'In Denial?'Eagles Fly Over Cowboys 17-9, Take Control of NFC East

For the first time since Week 3 of the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are no longer in control of their own destiny.

After falling 17-9 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dallas has not only lost its grip on the NFC East Division title, but it has put its postseason hopes and its head coach's career with the franchise on the absolute edge.

Said owner Jerry Jones in a short-but-not-sweet postgame media scrum: “It’s very disappointing. We all expected to leave here as NFC East champs. We’re not.”

The game was a hilarious series of errors in many aspects of the game for Dallas. From Tony Pollard fumbling on third down after Zeke Elliott checked himself out of the game, to Dak Prescott (playing with a bum shoulder that he said afterward was not bothersome) missing wide-open receivers, to Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb being on the sideline on the game's deciding fourth-down play, this has got to be the end.

Maybe, that's what the fans want, and frankly, it is hard to argue. However, the fact remains that, as losers of four of their last six games, the Cowboys are going to have to go back to the drawing board.

There are still building blocks at The Star that the Cowboys can take forward into the future. In fact, from a roster standpoint, they are still a very talented group of players.

That said, if the Jones family is actually serious about contending for championships going forward, a fundamental change in both the roster and the coaching staff simply cannot be avoided at this point.

The first step is a complete separation from Jason Garrett, as well as the rest of this coaching staff. The next is a re-evaluation of the entire roster from the top down. That includes Dak Prescott and every other player who the franchise is remotely able to move on from heading into the offseason.

And as Fish has often pointed out, maybe the "America's Team'' mindset that causes all involved to think they're better than they are is also a problem.

Want an example? From Prescott: “We/re too talented. And we just didn’t execute the way that we’re capable of.”

Unfortunately, in addition to being in denial, the way this behemoth has been constructed will make change very difficult to accomplish. All the same, it simply must happen.

With all of that said, the 7-8 Cowboys season is technically not over. However, in order for things to be salvaged, Dallas must take care of business against the Redskins next week, as well as hope for a Giants win over Philadelphia in New York.

Said DeMarcus Lawrence on coaching up teammates following this loss: “Don’t fold. Everyone is gonna want to divide us. Don’t fold. We’re going out to play this last game and we’re gonna win this m----f----!”

It's worth a try. But at this moment, a division title and a playoff berth are seeming like major long shots. And frankly, shots that the 2019 Dallas Cowboys cannot honestly tell themselves they have earned.