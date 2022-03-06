Amari Cooper Cut? If So, 7 Likely Bidders for Cowboys WR

Get ready for suitors lining up for the four-time Pro Bowler - at the right price.

The Dallas Cowboys are working on a change on some level with wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Re-do his contract? Cooper is likely so-far not amenable to that.

Trade him? CowboysSI.com broke the story of that pursuit, as ill-fated as it might be.

Cut him before March 21, when Cooper’s $20 million salary becomes fully guaranteed for 2022? That very real possibility might have suitors lining up for the four-time Pro Bowler - at the right price.

Pro Football Focus is floating the four teams that could potentially make a play here.

Per PFF, the Dolphins, Chiefs, Patriots and Bears could all make a run at Cooper.

Previous to PFF’s speculation, Miami reporter Alain Poupart offered a detailed breakdown of the deep and logical connections between the Dolphins and Miami native Cooper.

Additionally, we know the Cleveland Browns might have interest. Washington should be on the list as well; the Commanders actually offered him more money two years ago, but he turned them down to re-up with Dallas. And in Houston, at least one Texans player is campaigning on social media for Cooper, 27, to remain in-state.

While Dallas ponders Amari's level of "want-to'' in some cases, Cooper’s stated desire is to stay with Dallas; he recently purchased a $6 million estate in the area, an indicator of that wish.

But he surely also believes he’s established himself as a $20 million APY receiver - and if the Cowboys don’t agree with that, maybe somebody else will.

