Amari Injury Update: Source Reveals Cowboys WR Camp Timetable

FRISCO - Amari Cooper and Dallas Cowboys training camp are about to cross paths, and despite the fact that the Pro Bowl receiver is still recovering from foot surgery, a source tells CowboysSI.com that the club is unconcerned about any long-term issues.

We have noted before, back on June 10, that the recovery, slow as it might be, is “not a crisis.” And now we're being told more timetable specifics.

The team is scheduled to depart DFW for Oxnard training camp on July 20. The first workout is scheduled for Thursday, July 22. Cooper, we're told, will be "cutting it close'' in terms of the rehab being complete just in time for a debut on that first workout day.

But at the same time, if July 22 isn't the magical date, that date is expected to come soon after.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on June 9 that Cooper was “still working through” the ankle issue after he underwent a routine clean-up procedure in January. The fact that six months have passed and a setback occurred is notable, no question. So it the fact that Cooper, making $20 million a year, has dealt with a series of injuries that tend to lessen his work week.

But despite that, Cooper last year started all 16 games, leading the Cowboys with 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns. He's a perennial Pro Bowler and with QB Dak Prescott back and healthy, he is poised for more of the same in 2021.

Maybe on July 22. Maybe, "cutting it close,'' shortly thereafter.

