Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: How High Can He Jump Among the '25's?

The Dallas Cowboys' second-year receiver is garnering national attention as one of the best under the age of 25.

FRISCO - CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys' 22-year old wide receiver, was selected with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2020. He was able to contribute immediately on the field, catching 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns in an otherwise forgettable Cowboys 2020 season.

He's now being recognized as one of the best under-25 players in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

Lamb was ranked at No. 13 on the list, which also included linebacker Fred Warner of the San Fransisco 49ers at No. 1, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at No. 2, and Titans wide receiver A. J. Brown at No. 3.

PFF's Sam Monson cited Lamb's "spectacular plays" in 2020.

"The Dallas offense is so stacked that Lamb spent most of his rookie year (93.2%) in the slot while Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup manned the outside spots. Despite that and a passing game that fell away after Dak Prescott went down injured, Lamb still generated a passer rating of 102.0 when targeted, making several spectacular plays in the process."

Other wideouts included on the list were the aforementioned Brown (Titans) at No. 3, Justin Jefferson (Vikings) at No. 8, D.K. Metcalf (Seahawks) at No. 10, and D.J. Moore (Panthers) at No. 14.

That's great company for Lamb, who enters his second year with the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys and hopes to improve on last year's numbers.