‘Bet Against Me!’ Zeke Challenges Cowboys Critics

    December 21, 2021
    ‘Bet Against Me!’ Ezekiel Elliott Issues Bold Challenge to Cowboys Critics

    Zeke is aware of the doubters and has crafted a response.
    FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has one bad knee. But he’s good two good eyes and two good ears.

    “Bet against me,” Elliott wrote this week on social media. “Don’t know where they getting they odds from.”

    We’re not sure what “odds” are being referred to here. But we know that Dallas remains confident in Elliott - who had 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, plus three catches for 20 more yards - in the 10-4 Cowboys’ recent win over the Giants.

    “Yeah, I think Zeke kind of turned the corner there,” coach Mike McCarthy in reflecting on the win. “I think really during the course of the (practice) week, he was much better than he was the past two weeks.”

    That confirms what sources here inside The Star told us before the New York game - that Elliott had experienced his “sharpest” week of work in more than a month.

    The Cowboys also get to feel good about their other running back, Tony Pollard, who performed well against the Giants while playing with a torn plantar fascia in his foot.

    “It definitely felt good to have Tony back,” Zeke said. “The dude’s so explosive.”

    Elliott, balking at the idea of resting before the NFL playoffs by saying, “You’ll have to drag me off the field, has stressed that his injury cannot get worse by playing through the issue. 

    And now he’s willing to “bet” that things are about to get better.

