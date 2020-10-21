SI.com
Betting Odds: Will Cowboys Finally Cover A Spread?

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - If you've been backing the 'Boys this season by putting your money where your mouth is, my deepest condolences.

The 2-4 Dallas Cowboys have still failed to cover the spread in all six of their games this season. The only other team who hasn't covered a spread yet? The 0-6 New York Jets.

Eeeek ... that probably doesn't life your spirits. 

Last week, after quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, the Cowboys opened as a Monday Night Football underdog vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The line then flipped when money poured in to back the Cowboys. The Cardinals handled Dallas with ease, cruising to a 38-10 win in Arlington, tying the worst Cowboys loss at AT&T Stadium since its opening. 

Dallas' struggling defense was on full display but its offense looked just as discombobulated. Following their loss, the Cowboys enter the NFC East heavy section of their schedule.

On a short week, the Cowboys travel to play the Washington Football Team (1-5) in quarterback Andy Dalton's first road start for Dallas. Dallas' struggling defense pairs nicely with Washington's limited offensive weapons. But will the Cowboys, specifically running back Ezekiel Elliott, who fumbled twice on Monday, fix their turnover problem? Hard to win when you lead the NFL with a minus-12 turnover margin. 

READ: Cowboys Players: 'Our Coaches Aren't Good At Their Jobs'

READ: Jerry Jones & Cowboys' 'Death Sentence' Defense

Washington is coming off its fifth straight loss, falling 20-19 to the New York Giants on Sunday. However, with the NFC East crown still fully up for grabs, Coach Ron Rivera and Washington is in a 'win now' mode.

The line has shifted from the Cowboys as a 3.5-point underdog to a 'pick em' on most betting sites. It appears bettors believe that this is the game to cash in on the Cowboys. The over/under is 46 total points. 

Here are some recent betting trends to know before laying down moolah:

- The total has hit the over in four of Dallas' five games this season.

- Washington is 2-6-1 against-the-spread (ATS) in its last nine games.

-The total has hit the over in six of Washington's nine game.

-Dallas is 0-5 straight up in their last 5 games on the road.

-Dallas is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Washington.

My best bet? Ah. This is a tough one because both teams are playing underwhelming football right now. For Dallas, the team could really implode or find its footing without Prescott. The blame game coming from the players this week makes me think it is the former. I think Washington wants it more, with less to lose...my best bet is Washington... and I'd be happy to be wrong. 

