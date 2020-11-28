FRISCO - Dez Bryant is back - in a more official capacity than before.

After two games on their practice squad, Bryant on Saturday joined the Baltimore Ravens’ 53-man roster, the former Dallas Cowboys star receiver announcing the news on Twitter by posting a picture of himself with the contract.

Bryant wrote that he is “beyond thankful” to be back on an NFL team.

While Bryant has appeared in two games with the Ravens, he did so by being elevated from the practice squad and therefore wasn’t on the team’s 53-man roster until Saturday.

This transaction marks the first time since 2018 that Bryant, a former Pro Bowler and high-profile star with his home-state Cowboys, has been on a 53-man roster. After being released by Dallas that spring, he signed on with the New Orleans Saints later into the season but tore his Achilles in his second practice with the team.

In Bryant's first action with the Ravens in Week 9, he played just two snaps. But by Week 11, he played 54 percent of the team’s offensive snaps against the Tennessee Titans and caught four passes for 28 yards.

What's up next? Bryant will try to help the COVID-plagued Ravens against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. ... and is well-aware that on Monday, Dec. 7, the Ravens will be back home and the visiting foe that day will be ... his other favorite team and his former employer, the Dallas Cowboys.