SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Cowboys Ex Dez To Ravens 53-Man Roster

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dez Bryant is back - in a more official capacity than before.

After two games on their practice squad, Bryant on Saturday joined the Baltimore Ravens’ 53-man roster, the former Dallas Cowboys star receiver announcing the news on Twitter by posting a picture of himself with the contract. 

Bryant wrote that he is “beyond thankful” to be back on an NFL team.

While Bryant has appeared in two games with the Ravens, he did so by being elevated from the practice squad and therefore wasn’t on the team’s 53-man roster until Saturday.

This transaction marks the first time since 2018 that Bryant, a former Pro Bowler and high-profile star with his home-state Cowboys, has been on a 53-man roster. After being released by Dallas that spring, he signed on with the New Orleans Saints later into the season but tore his Achilles in his second practice with the team.

READ MORE: Cowboys Play-Calling: McCarthy - Too Cute And Too Frustrated

READ MORE: Cowboys' 'Best Player' On Crutches; Martin Could Miss A Month

In Bryant's first action with the Ravens in Week 9, he played just two snaps. But by Week 11, he played 54 percent of the team’s offensive snaps against the Tennessee Titans and caught four passes for 28 yards.

READ MORE: NFL COVID Means Cowboys at Ravens Moves to Monday

What's up next? Bryant will try to help the COVID-plagued Ravens against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. ... and is well-aware that on Monday, Dec. 7, the Ravens will be back home and the visiting foe that day will be ... his other favorite team and his former employer, the Dallas Cowboys.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff Odds: The Incredible Shrinking 4 Percent

The Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff Odds: The Incredible Shrinking 4 Percent

Mike Fisher

Kellen Moore's Dallas Cowboys Play-Calling Review: 'It's Like 'The Stages of Grief'

Coordinator Kellen Moore Says Of Dallas Cowboys' Play-Calling Review: 'It's Like 'The Stages of Grief' - And Here Are Those Stages

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 5 Draft Needs: Re-Make The Secondary

Our Top 5 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft needs for 2021 - and the need for help is, well, almost everywhere

Matthew Postins

Locked On Cowboys: Still A Future Here?

Locked On Cowboys: Is There Still A Future Here? A Look At What's Next For Dallas After Thanksgiving Turkey

Mike Fisher

NFL COVID Means Cowboys at Ravens Moves to Monday, Dec. 7

NFL COVID Shuffle Means the Scheduled Thursday Game Featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Baltimore Ravens Will Be Moved

Mike Fisher

Cowboys' ‘Best Player’ Could Miss A Month - And Dallas Can't Win Without Martin

The Dallas Cowboys Have Always Been Able To Count On Zack Martin, But Now, Their All-Pro ‘Best Player’ Is On Crutches With A 'Multiple-Week' Injury

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Play-Calling: McCarthy Gets Too Cute - And Too Frustrated

The Dallas Cowboys Play-Calling In The Thanksgiving Loss to Washington: Coach Mike McCarthy Gets Too Cute - And Then He Gets Too Frustrated

Mike Fisher

Washington Embarrasses Cowboys: 10 'Whitty' Observations - How You Know You're Bad

The Washington Football Team Embarrasses the Dallas Cowboys in Thanksgiving: 10 'Whitty' Observations - How You Know You'r Team Is Bad

Richie Whitt

Washington 41, Cowboys 16: Emotional Roller-Coaster Dips Low

The Dallas Cowboys Lost To The Washington Football Team, 41-16, As An NFL Thanksgiving Emotional Roller-Coaster Dipped Low

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Both Cowboys Tackles - Including All-Pro Martin - Exit With Injuries

Breaking: Early On In The Thanksgiving Meeting With Washington, the Dallas Cowboys Lose Both Tackles - Including All-Pro Zack Martin - To Injury

Mike Fisher