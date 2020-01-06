CowboyMaven
Breaking: Cowboys Select Long-Time NFL Coach Mike Nolan as Defensive Coordinator

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' new head coach, Mike McCarthy, has himself an old friend as his new defensive coordinator.

Mike Nolan, who has a history of being an NFL head coach and coordinator and most recently worked as the linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints, is coming home to Dallas-Fort Wort  - and reuniting with his long-time pal McCarthy.

Their relationship dates back to when Nolan was named the head coach in San Francisco in 2005 and made McCarthy his offensive coordinator. It's been 15 years since McCarthy and Nolan have worked together, but McCarthy - who shortly thereafter hired as head coach of the Packers - is working to surround himself with trusted aides.

That doesn't mean there won't be carryover from the staff of the deposed Jason Garrett; we've reported the Jones family's positive thoughts on Kellen Moore, Marc Colombo and others.

But McCarthy will work with ownership to build his own staff. Rod Marinelli is likely contemplating retirement, and we're told that while the Cowboys might have discussions with Kris Richard, Dallas isn't married to keeping him.

Meanwhile, Nolan has substantial credentials - not to mention a familial tie with the Cowboys. Read more about Mike Nolan's background - and his dad, Dick Nolan's background, here.

