FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were telling the truth about their hopes for the Sunday availability of star running back Ezekiel Elliott, coach Mike McCarthy saying all week that Zeke's hamstring issue is "not of a serious nature'' as it relates to his NFL Week 9 Sunday availability against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

But they were fudging the truth a bit when, on Thursday, they listed Elliott as "limited'' - unless by "limited'' they meant, "Didn't really do anything.'' As Sunday approached, a source told CowboysSI.com that Elliott would be a "true game-time decision'' for Week 9.

And now the decision has been made. Zeke worked with trainers on the cords in pregame and is on the active list for today.

Elliott has yet to produce a 100-yard game for the Cowboys in this dismal 2-6 season, yet he remained among Dallas' best chance of success on this and most Sundays - something the undefeated Steelers have acknowledged by saying their defensive game plan was all about No. 21.

Dallas' injuries have put a great burden on Elliott's shoulders.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries this season,” Elliott said. “I mean, there have been a lot of guys in and out of there. We just got to all be ready, next-man-up mentality and get ready to play some ball.”

The Cowboys are certainly next-man-upping it at QB, where they are without Dak Prescott and his backup Andy Dalton, leaving Sunday's duties to Garrett Gilbert (who sources tell us has received most of this week's first-team practice reps and will start ahead of Cooper Rush). Dallas planned all week to use Tony Pollard in the backfield, too, in relief of or alongside Elliott.

READ MORE: Whitt's End: Cowboys QB Tryouts? Is This 'America's Team' or 'American Idol'?

READ MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Odds & Trends - Sports Illustrated

READ MORE: Are Cowboys 'America's Team' Because Steelers Turned It Down?

Truth is, if the Cowboys were to put points on the board - in the last three Dak-less weeks, they've totaled just 22 points - Elliott was to be the centerpiece.

“Yeah, I am a little surprised,” Elliott said of his overall lack of success. “We've just got to figure this thing out.”

Zeke isn't healthy. But he's determined he's healthy enough to try to be part of today's solution.