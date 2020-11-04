FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are a double-digit home underdog for just the second time in the NFL's Super Bowl era. The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers are a massive 13.5- point favorite with a total over/under of 42 points.

The 2-6 Cowboys are still the only NFL team yet to cover the spread in all eight of their games this season. Notably, they have failed to cover this season by an average of 10.3 points per game. If Dallas fails to cover on Sunday, they will become the first team in modern NFL history to start 0-9 vs. the spread.

Meanwhile, a win for the Steelers (7-0) would set a franchise record for wins to start a season.

Is this finally the week that Cowboys fans can (financially) back their team and win?

Here are some recent betting trends to know before laying down moolah:

Pittsburgh has a 6-1 record against the spread.

Pittsburgh’s games have hit the over in five out of seven opportunities this season (71.4%)

Dallas is averaging 23.1 PPG this season (No. 24 in the NFL).

Dallas is surrendering 33.2 PPG this season (No. 32 in the NFL).

Dallas has not scored a touchdown in two games.

My best bet? My deepest condolences to Cowboys fans who have been betting on Dallas this season. Without starting quarterback Dak Prescott or backup quarterback Andy Dalton the offense is in disarray. The Dallas defense is showing improvements but will likely struggle vs. Ben Roethlisberger. It might be too painful to take the Steelers with such an inflated line, so my advice is to take the under. The Steelers are giving up just 96.9 rushing yards per game and will be able to zero in on Ezekiel Elliott due to Dallas' plan to start yet another practice-squad-level QB on Sunday.