BREAKING: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Carted Off After Gruesome Ankle Injury

FRISCO - Dak Prescott has sealed his reputation as one of the NFL's toughest competitors. But not even the Dallas Cowboys QB could endure what occurred to him - and to his ankle - in the third quarter of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Giants here at AT & T Stadium.

It's too gruesome to watch more than once. Maybe too gruesome to even watch a single time. Our colleague Kevin Gray has video here; We will opt to not show it to you here.

Prescott tried to run left and got tangled up with a Giants tackler, their legs twisting together and in the end, causing what could be a break of the Dallas QB's ankle.

He remained on the turf for quite some time before being assisted on to the back of a medical golf cart and driven away, just after more than two dozen of his teammates circled and embraced him. The Cowboys "face of the franchise'' team leader was biting on a towel and holding back tears as he left the field to cheers from the audience collected here at AT & T Stadium.

People around the NFL immediately chimed in via social media, including Dallas icon Troy Aikman, who wrote, "Devastated for Dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL.''

The Cowboys are calling this "a serious right ankle injury'' and he was moved quickly from the stadium to a nearby hospital.

Prescott is of course playing on the one-year franchise tag of $31.409 million and "betting on himself'' to make even more next season when he re-approaches negotiations with the Cowboys. It does not appear he'll have more 2020 stats to back up his position - his stats have been brilliant this year even with Dallas' poor start - but he will have the respect of Cowboys watchers who know him to be as tough as football players come as he likely enters rehab toward 2021.

The NFL reacts to Prescott's injury in the video below: