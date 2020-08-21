SI.com
Camp Notebook: Cowboys Play 'Jeopardy,' LB Sean Lee Injury Issue

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys here at training camp at The Star recently engaged in a team-wide game of "Jeopardy'' while hoping that the handful of players struggling with injuries aren't in literal jeopardy themselves.

Coach Mike McCarthy has a history of staging creative team-bonding activities, including a players' "Olympics'' at his house in his Green Bay days.  But in a COVID-19 environment?

"It's just not practical to take a football team outside the Star,'' said McCarthy, thus the game of "Jeopardy'' - with special-teams coordinator John Fassel playing the role of host Alex Trebek. 

"We've worked into a number of group-dynamic events,'' McCarthy said. "Tuesday ... we played a game of "Jeopardy.''' We had a lot of fun with it.''

READ MORE: 'Crazy': Fassel Reveals His 4 Traits For Cowboys Special-Teamers

McCarthy added, "Alex may be in trouble - (Fassel) was a great Alex Trebek.''

Meanwhile, McCarthy explained why Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has been doing sideline here in training camp, working through a minor issue sustained during the recent strength-and-conditioning phase.

"One thing about Sean, he's here every day, all day,'' McCarthy said, suggesting the Cowboys are unconcerned here. "He's totally on top of everything. He has a clear understanding of the defense."

Tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, meanwhile, are working through the issues they dealt with on Thursday.

READ MORE: Inside the La'el (Car Wreck) & Tyron (Injury) Issues

Both players are present here on Friday and are deemed by many of those involved as being "OK.''

It's all part of the process - building, injuries and fun and games - and when McCarthy was asked about the ultimate goal, as usual, he did not blink.

“I’ve always been very upfront about it, we’re in this to win a championship,'' he said. "If you're not trying to win a Super Bowl, I don't know what you're even doing in this business. ... (But) we have a long way to go.”

