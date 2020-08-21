Camp Notebook: Cowboys Play 'Jeopardy,' LB Sean Lee Injury Issue

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys here at training camp at The Star recently engaged in a team-wide game of "Jeopardy'' while hoping that the handful of players struggling with injuries aren't in literal jeopardy themselves.

Coach Mike McCarthy has a history of staging creative team-bonding activities, including a players' "Olympics'' at his house in his Green Bay days. But in a COVID-19 environment?

"It's just not practical to take a football team outside the Star,'' said McCarthy, thus the game of "Jeopardy'' - with special-teams coordinator John Fassel playing the role of host Alex Trebek.

"We've worked into a number of group-dynamic events,'' McCarthy said. "Tuesday ... we played a game of "Jeopardy.''' We had a lot of fun with it.''

McCarthy added, "Alex may be in trouble - (Fassel) was a great Alex Trebek.''

Meanwhile, McCarthy explained why Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has been doing sideline here in training camp, working through a minor issue sustained during the recent strength-and-conditioning phase.

"One thing about Sean, he's here every day, all day,'' McCarthy said, suggesting the Cowboys are unconcerned here. "He's totally on top of everything. He has a clear understanding of the defense."

Tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, meanwhile, are working through the issues they dealt with on Thursday.

Both players are present here on Friday and are deemed by many of those involved as being "OK.''

It's all part of the process - building, injuries and fun and games - and when McCarthy was asked about the ultimate goal, as usual, he did not blink.

“I’ve always been very upfront about it, we’re in this to win a championship,'' he said. "If you're not trying to win a Super Bowl, I don't know what you're even doing in this business. ... (But) we have a long way to go.”