Key Player on Cowboys Offense Moves to Roster

FRISCO - Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has been activated from the Dallas Cowboys' Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game in New York against the Giants.

Wilson, part of Dallas' talented and deep group of receivers featuring Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, has missed the last two games. He was inactive with an ankle injury on Dec. 2 for the game against New Orleans and then was on the Reserve/COVID-19 last Sunday when the Cowboys traveled to Washington and secured a 27-20 victory that puts Dallas in the NFC East driver's seat with a 9-4 record.

Wilson has 30 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns this season as a key helper at wide receiver, an important special-teams player (as a top punt returner) and also as an unusual weapon for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore when it comes to Dallas "exotic'' plays.

The Cowboys are not presently having to endure some of the same COVID issued that are plaguing other teams, like Washington, Cleveland and the Rams, all of whom presently have more than 20 players dealing with the NFL's COVID protocol.

The Cowboys are also otherwise fairly healthy for their meeting with 4-9 New York, with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and running back Tony Pollard both dealing with foot issues and both listed as "limited'' following the team's Thursday workout here at The Star. The Cowboys say Lawrence's issue is not a serious one and at present expect him to play vs. the Giants. Pollard is working through what he says is a torn plantar fascia.

And amid speculation that Dak Prescott's recent struggles might be injury-related, the QB has pronounced himself "100-percent healthy.''

