Dak Prescott EXCLUSIVE: How New Workouts Help Cowboys QB

"I know it all needs to work together and it’s a chain,'' Dak Prescott tells CowboysSI.com. "At this position (or quarterback) it starts at the feet and starts at the ground force.''

FRISCO - In an exclusive visit with CowboysSI.com, Dak Prescott says his investment in and devotion to a new AI-driven workout machine was key to his rehab from a devastating ankle injury … and could also be instrumental in making certain his footwork and body are in synch as he works to lead his Dallas Cowboys into the NFL Playoffs.

"It's special,'' Dak told us of the equipment. "The artificial intelligence helping to track your data, have all of the statistics right there to see your growth. Somebody like myself, coming off the ankle injury, to be able to get on the 'OxeFit XP1' machine and have something that reads your gravitational force ... It's huge in explosiveness, and in everything coming back.''

Prescott's comeback is largely about simple hard work, which he did ferociously. Additionally, though, Prescott says he benefitted from the use of the "OxeFit XP1,'' which he became involved with as an investor in 2020 (as did Cowboys names Jason Witten, Dez Bryant and Blake Jarwin.) He is now helping to launch a consumer version of the machine called the "XS1.''

"We have one here (at The Star),'' Prescott said. "I'll be getting the home version, which just launched, at my house.''

As noted by colleague Jackson Thompson at Business Insider, Prescott believes the benefits of the "OxeFit XP1'' are many, saying the machine's AI technology even analyzed his weight-lifting squatting form and revealed that he was putting too much weight on his injured leg, then instructed him on how to fix the issue.

Along the same lines, we also asked Prescott about the possibility that some of his recent struggles - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has acknowledged that his $40 million APY quarterback is in a "slump'' - could be related to how his body and his gait have changed after the ankle surgery and this year's calf injury. That's not to suggest he's still injured; as he happily told our media group session on Thursday, "I’m fully healthy. 100-percent healthy. Thank you, though. Thank you."

But it is to suggest that, in the most simplistic terms, one issue can cause another issue. ... therefore requiring adjustments in things like footwork.

We pose this concept to Prescott, using the word "kinesiology'' as part of our thesis.

"I’m a football player,'' he laughed. "(In college) I switched to psychology to get out of kinesiology, if you want me to be honest with you. ... It wasn’t for me.

"(But) I know it all needs to work together and it’s a chain. At this position (or quarterback) it starts at the feet and starts at the ground force.''

The 9-4 Cowboys' success in many ways starts with Prescott, the leader and centerpiece of this team who for much of this season has played at an MVP level. He is confident that he's surrounded with the right teammates (and the right equipment) to return to that level, doubters be damned.

"I’m such a practice player and repetition guy,'' he said to the media group here at The Star. "I’ve stuck to the basics whether it’s footwork, preparation, watching the film and communication with my teammates. ... I wouldn’t be here if people hadn’t doubted me. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have the supreme confidence in myself. ... For me it’s just about sticking to the basics, trusting the men around me, and my preparation. ... staying focused on what’s really important and where we’re trying to go.''

