FRISCO - From a Dallas Cowboys' perspective, Sunday's notable come-from-nowhere 40-39 victory over the Atlanta Falcons is maybe "the most remarkable comeback victory ever.''

But from the perspective of an Atlanta guy, a Falcons fan, or a gamblin' man?

“I just want to say something America,” Charles Barkley said Sunday on his "NBA on TNT'' telecast. “You all know I love football. It’s my favorite sport. ... I lost a fortune on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl when they choked. But let me tell you something: They outdid themselves today.

"That was the biggest choke job what the Atlanta Falcons did today.''

Barkley was working pregame coverage of Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, but he obviously also took time to glance at his NFL-directed TVs in the studio. The Falcons of course blew a 20-point lead in the incredible loss to the Cowboys.

Dallas accomplished some ridiculously successful things in the comeback.

The Falcons were up 15 points in the fourth quarter before Dak Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game, and he pushed the Cowboys back into it.

Then came a wild onside kick by Greg Zuerlein that confounded Atlanta’s players, leaving Dallas special-teams ace C.J. Goodwin to pounce on it with 1:48 left on the clock.

More Dak execution led to Zuerlein kicking a 46-yard field goal as time expired at AT & T Stadium, allowing Mike McCarthy to register his first win as the Cowboys coach - all despite four early fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter.

But Charles isn't considering this a win. He's considering this a loss.

"I’m not giving the Cowboys no credit,'' said the always-animated Barkley. "That was a choke job.”