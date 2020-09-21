SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Barkley: 'No Cowboys Credit, Biggest Choke Job Ever'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - From a Dallas Cowboys' perspective, Sunday's notable come-from-nowhere 40-39 victory over the Atlanta Falcons is maybe "the most remarkable comeback victory ever.''

READ MORE: Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: McCarthy's Magicians

But from the perspective of an Atlanta guy, a Falcons fan, or a gamblin' man?

“I just want to say something America,” Charles Barkley said Sunday on his "NBA on TNT'' telecast. “You all know I love football. It’s my favorite sport. ... I lost a fortune on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl when they choked. But let me tell you something: They outdid themselves today. 

"That was the biggest choke job what the Atlanta Falcons did today.''

Barkley was working pregame coverage of Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, but he obviously also took time to glance at his NFL-directed TVs in the studio. The Falcons of course blew a 20-point lead in the incredible loss to the Cowboys.

Dallas accomplished some ridiculously successful things in the comeback.

READ MORE: 'We Weren't Supposed To Win' - Zeke

READ MORE: WATCH: Cowboys Players React To The Zaniness

The Falcons were up 15 points in the fourth quarter before Dak Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game, and he pushed the Cowboys back into it. 

Then came a wild onside kick by Greg Zuerlein that confounded Atlanta’s players, leaving Dallas special-teams ace C.J. Goodwin to pounce on it with 1:48 left on the clock.

More Dak execution led to Zuerlein kicking a 46-yard field goal as time expired at AT&T Stadium, allowing Mike McCarthy to register his first win as the Cowboys coach - all despite four early fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter.

But Charles isn't considering this a win. He's considering this a loss.

"I’m not giving the Cowboys no credit,'' said the always-animated Barkley. "That was a choke job.”

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'We Weren’t Supposed To Win' - Ezekiel Elliott & Cowboys 10 All-Time Craziest Victories

'We Weren’t Supposed To Win' - Ezekiel Elliott & The Dallas Cowboys 10 All-Time Craziest Victories

Richie Whitt

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys React to Improbable Comeback Last-Minute Victory

WATCH: Running back Ezekiel Elliott says the Dallas Cowboys we weren't supposed to win that game - but he and a host of his teammates talk about the excitement of it all here

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: 10 'Whitty' Observations' On Franchise's Most Remarkable Comeback Win

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39: 10 'Whitty' Observations' On Franchise's Most Remarkable Comeback Win

Richie Whitt

Comeback Cowboys Burn Falcons - And Jimmy Johnson

The Comeback Cowboys Burn The Falcons - And The Critical Analysis Of Former Dallas Coach Jimmy Johnson

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: McCarthy's Magicians

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39: The Magic Of Comedy And The Rescuing Of The Mike McCarthy Era

Mike Fisher

by

TrashyKaa

Rodgers Vs. McCarthy & Cowboys 'Pre-Snap Motion'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Vs. Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy & The Cowboys 'Pre-Snap Motion' Realities

Mike Fisher

by

SUPUCOOP

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Falcons Injury & Inactives: What To Do Without Tyron?

Sound The Alarm? Dallas Cowboys Injury News On Tyron Smith & Amari Cooper As Team Preps For Week 2 visit From Falcons

Mike Fisher

by

Rickey Keys

Cowboys Choose Week 2 Captains For Today's Falcons Game

Dallas Cowboys Choose Week 1 Captains For Today's Falcons Game

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Woodson Hall Pass; 10 Top Stories

Dallas Cowboys legend Darren Woodson's case for the HOF is stronger than some might think; First & 10 on That, And on 10 top Stories

Matthew Postins

EXCLUSIVE: G Ron Leary Says He's In COVID Protocol With Cowboys

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran G Ron Leary Says He's In COVID Protocol With hopes Of Returning To Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher