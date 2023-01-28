Chiefs and Bengals Betting Picks and Predictions for the AFC Championship

The Sportsbooks list the Chiefs as slight favorites over the Bengals in the AFC Championship and our betting analyst gives two picks for the matchup in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, with the Chiefs looking to avenge last year's loss to the Bengals in the same matchup.

The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are currently favored to win with a spread of -1.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook, but Mahomes' practice participation has caused the spread to fluctuate throughout the week.

Here are the latest lines for the AFC Championship at DraftKings

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds:

Chiefs -1.5 (-110) | Bengals +1.5 (-110)

Over/Under 48: Over 48 (-110) | Under 48 (-110)

Moneyline: Chiefs -120 | Bengals +100

AFC Championship Bengals vs. Chiefs Best Pick: Bet on Bengals +1.5

The Bengals 13-5 against-the-spread record was one of the NFL's best, while the Chiefs had a 6-11-1 ATS record.

Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati has been successful as underdogs this season with a 3-0 record ATS when getting points. They also have a strong record on the road, going 8-2 ATS.

Burrow himself has a solid playoff record, being 5-1 both straight-up and against-the-spread in the postseason. A win on Sunday would tie him with Russell Wilson for the most playoff wins by a quarterback in their first three seasons.

On the other hand, the Chiefs have a poor record against the spread, with a 6-11-1 record overall and a 2-6-1 record at home.

Given these statistics, our betting analysts recommend taking the Bengals +1.5 in the AFC Championship.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City Prediction: Under 48 Points is Great Bet

The Bengals' defense is ranked fifth in points per game, which may make it difficult for the game total to go over 48 points. Additionally, just two of the Chiefs' nine home games and three of the Bengals' away games have gone over the total this season. Furthermore, in the three games where the Bengals were listed as underdogs, the game total failed to go over.

Both teams have strong offenses, but the Bengals' defense may prove to be a formidable obstacle in achieving a high point total. Our betting analyst predicts that the best bet on the over/under for the AFC Championship game is the under at 48 points.

Our betting expert recommends taking two bets for the AFC Championship:

1. Betting on the under at 48 points

2. Betting on the Bengals +1.5

How to Bet on the Bengals and Chiefs

To bet on the AFC Championship, follow these steps:

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.