Cole on COVID: Former Cowboys WR Beasley Would ‘Rather Die Living’

FRISCO - NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley, the former Dallas Cowboys standout, is explaining why he's going unvaccinated after blasting the NFL and NFLPA for the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

"If your scared of me then steer clear. Point. Blank. Period," Beasley wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "I may die of COVID, but I'd rather die actually living."

Beasley, now with the Buffalo Bills, notes that he has "family members whose days are numbered." He also says he’s willing to take a stand on the issue of NFL vaccinations because “my family has been taken care of (financially) and he “doesn't play for the money anymore."

Beasley, Who played at Little Elm High School and SMU, says he’d rather "take my chances with COVID and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual."

The NFL has put protocols in place that allow vaccinated players to return to near-normalcy; But unvaccinated players figure to deal with restrictions, and also figure to deal with financial ramifications as well.

"This is crazy. Did we vote on this?" Beasley tweeted Thursday. "The players association is a joke.”

In one tweet, Beasley wondered whatever happened to “God’s will.”

Wrote Beasley, once upon a time a smallish undrafted free agent: “Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don't get COVID again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I'm here."

