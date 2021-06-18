Pre-Training Camp: Grading Dan Quinn's Cowboys Defensive Position Groups

The Cowboys don’t need a top-five defense in the NFL in 2021. But can the defense be ‘good enough’ in 2021? Which position group shows the most promise?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ offense should shine in 2021. The defense, however, is in the middle of a complete overhaul being overseen by new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

How good can the D be? How good must it be if Dallas is to contend?

We make the argument: Coming off a historically poor defensive performance in 2020, all we really need to see for the Cowboys’ defense in 2021 is a move toward "average.''

Quinn being installed as the new defensive coordinator is certainly a factor that must be considered when grading position groups. Also a must when gauging and predicting: The injury history for players within that group.

How healthy, for instance, can Leighton Vander Esch and DeMarcus Lawrence stay?

Several new players have joined the club on defense, through both the draft and free agency. Can those new players, led by Micah Parsons, have a measurable impact on this 2021 defense?

Add it all up: Healthy players, new players and a well-liked boss ... What is the sum for the D in 2021? Let’s discuss!

