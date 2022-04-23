Says Dak: “It’s about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player I can be for this organization.”

"Completely different.''

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are a week into the voluntary workout portion of their offseason program, with the quarterback proclaiming himself to be as healthy as he's felt in quite some time.

“It’s exciting,” he said while at the Children’s Cancer Gala in Dallas, which he is taking over from Roger Staubach as a co-chair alongside Troy Aikman. “Throwing this morning and leaving that session, yeah ... Pumped up. Just the way I feel, the leg feels, the arm feels, the body feels. Yeah, I’m excited.”

Prescott last offseason was rehabbing from that catastrophic ankle injury in October 2020. He opened the 2021 season playing like an MVP candidate, a campaign that faltered when he sustained a calf strain that lingered in one way or another as the Cowboys were eventually ousted in the first round of the playoffs.

This offseason, he underwent cleanup surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, but Dak said “the shoulder’s great.” And, it seems, so is the ankle.

“A year (later), I get on the field and I don’t even think about my leg,'' Prescott said. "It goes from getting that leg better to that’s not even a thought in my head. There’s days maybe the cold front comes in that I might feel it a little bit more, but it’s not a thought in my head or something I’m worrying or rehabbing on.”

Prescott was throwing twice a week up until recently. That's being accelerated now that "captains workouts'' are going on here inside The Star. The attendance of those, said the team leader, is "encouraging.''

Said Prescott: "When they came around the building, they saw 15 to 20 guys around when we weren’t even voluntary. And when it’s voluntary, I’m sure all will be there, that they don’t want to miss. ... I think it shows the character of the guys that we’ve got, and credit to the front office and the coaches for getting people that want to be here when it’s completely voluntary.”

At 28 and playing on a $40 million APY contract, Prescott is aware that while the roster must get better for Dallas to be a true contender, he himself must do the same.

Said Dak: “It’s about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player I can be for this organization.”

