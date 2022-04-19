Skip to main content

Star-Studded Cowboys: Aikman, Staubach, Prescott Team Up Against Cancer

The three past and present star quarterbacks will appear together for charity Friday in Dallas

Together. they have combined for five Super Bowls, 232 wins, 461 touchdowns and more than 77,000 passing yards as quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

But on a special night in Dallas this Friday, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott will join forces for just one cause: Pediatric cancer.

dak-prescott

Dak Prescott

Troy-Aikman-Dallas-Cowboys

Troy Aikman

roger-staubach-getty-ftrjpg_6hlku8cu4hgp1gca935skpp36

Roger Staubach

The three quarterbacks will highlight the evening at the Children's Cancer Fund 2022 Gala at Dallas' Hilton Anatole Hotel. As longtime chairs of the event, Staubach and Aikman will this year welcome Prescott to escort models during a night accented by fundraising auction, a fashion show, dinner and dancing.

The sold-out event - presented by Amazon - will also feature pediatric cancer patients, survivors and assorted celebrities in the theme of "Color Out Cancer."

Staubach, Aikman and Prescott will sit alongside Amazon CEO Dave Clark and 2022 Gala chair Amanda Dillard Shufeldt. 

The Children's Cancer Fund Gala is the organization’s largest fundraiser to advance research and treatment programs in pediatric oncology and benefits Children’s Medical Center and selected research at UT Southwestern Medical Center - ultimately benefiting children worldwide. The Gala is slated to raise more than $1 million. Funds are invested in cancer research and compassion care in North Texas. 

dak-prescott-jerry-jones-cowboys

Dak & Jerry Jones

roger troy

Roger & Troy

jimmy-johnson-troy-aikman

Aikman & Jimmy Johnson

Staubach, who has remained prominent and visible in DFW since his retirement in 1979, won Super Bowl VI MVP in 1971, went to six Pro Bowls and led the Cowboys to two championships. Aikman, one of the leading NFL TV analysts who next Fall will move to ESPN's Monday Night Football, won Super Bowl XXVII MVP in 1993, went to six Pro Bowls and led Dallas to three rings.

Prescott, of course, hasn't been close to a Super Bowl, but he was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and has been to two Pro Bowls. Despite playing only five full seasons in Dallas, he trails Staubach by only 617 passing yards and Aikman by only 22 touchdowns.

