Could COVID Cause Dallas To House NFL Playoffs Bubble?

FRISCO - The NBA and the NHL have demonstrated that a short-term bubble works in the fight to play games in a COVID-19 time. Major League Baseball has determined that DFW is a place that is going to work for MLB's playoffs and World Series.

Now it might be the NFL's turn.

Could COVID cause Dallas and DFW - home of the Dallas Cowboys - to also serve the NFL Playoffs Bubble?

READ MORE: Baseball Bubble: Inside MLB Hotel Plans In DFW, Per Sources

According to TheAthletic.com, the NFL is considering the viability of a postseason bubble - and per the report, the DFW area “could be (among the) potential options.”

The bubble would in theory be implemented after the NFL wild-card round.

The league is at present, of course, battling to keep afloat its present plans, which include working to keep all 32 teams playing all of their games on schedule ... or on an interrupted schedule that has so far meant impromptu "bye weeks'' for a couple of teams.

READ MORE: Jerry: Dak Injury Doesn't Change Cowboys' Super Goals

The optimal plan for the Dallas Cowboys, of course, is that their NFL Playoffs participation comes in the form of actually qualifying for the postseason ... and indeed, even with the season-ending ankle surgery for QB Dak Prescott and even with Dallas' 2-3 record, the Cowboys are not only in first place in the putrid NFC East but are also the oddsmakers' favorites (at 10-1 to the Philadelphia Eagles' 12-1) to stay that way.

But a supplementary NFL plan would have Dallas "involved in the playoffs'' ... even if the Cowboys are not.