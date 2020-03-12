FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are working toward a conference-call staff meeting, tentatively set for 2 p.m. CT today, to discuss the franchise's plan - and the NFL's plan - in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Wednesday morning, two team sources suggested to CowboysSI.com that it was "business as usual'' both inside The Star for players (the team feeling like it has a good handle on virus-related issues) and on the road for the scouting department as it readies for NFL free agency and April's NFL Draft.

But things changed on Wednesday night when the NBA opted for a hiatus from games. Other leagues - in addition to schools, churches and businesses - are following suit.

And now the NFL is opting to be proactive, in a number of areas.

*The NFL is using the phrase "operationally critical staff'' as it guides the Cowboys and other member teams in deciding which employees should be in the workplace and which can work from home, all “out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of our communities as our foremost priority."

As of 11:27 a.m. CT, Cowboys staffers who work on a daily basis with players inside The Star have not been informed of any major change.

*Teams will rely on the guidance of the NFL to help decided if and when entire training facilities should be temporarily shut down. At the same time, there is reportedly no change to key NFL dates, including the March 18 start of free agency.

*At least 11 of NFL's 32 teams have already canceled or postponed workouts with NFL Draft prospects. The Cowboys are not yet, as we write this, one of those teams. But the in-house conference call will help determine what comes next for the scouting department, as well as players, coaches and staffers.