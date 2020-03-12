CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFL and Cowboys Discussing Coronavirus 'Work-From-Home' Shutdown

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are working toward a conference-call staff meeting, tentatively set for 2 p.m. CT today, to discuss the franchise's plan - and the NFL's plan - in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Wednesday morning, two team sources suggested to CowboysSI.com that it was "business as usual'' both inside The Star for players (the team feeling like it has a good handle on virus-related issues) and on the road for the scouting department as it readies for NFL free agency and April's NFL Draft.

But things changed on Wednesday night when the NBA opted for a hiatus from games. Other leagues - in addition to schools, churches and businesses - are following suit.

And now the NFL is opting to be proactive, in a number of areas.

*The NFL is using the phrase "operationally critical staff'' as it guides the Cowboys and other member teams in deciding which employees should be in the workplace and which can work from home, all “out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of our communities as our foremost priority."

As of 11:27 a.m. CT, Cowboys staffers who work on a daily basis with players inside The Star have not been informed of any major change.

*Teams will rely on the guidance of the NFL to help decided if and when entire training facilities should be temporarily shut down. At the same time, there is reportedly no change to key NFL dates, including the March 18 start of free agency.

*At least 11 of NFL's 32 teams have already canceled or postponed workouts with NFL Draft prospects. The Cowboys are not yet, as we write this, one of those teams. But the in-house conference call will help determine what comes next for the scouting department, as well as players, coaches and staffers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Mock Draft 6.0: 'My' Mock vs. the 'Machine'

In my latest Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft, I take on TheDraftNetwork.com's simulator to try and build a better 7-round NFL draft.

Matthew Postins

NBA Takes Coronavirus Action; What are the Cowboys and NFL Waiting For?

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Are Often Leaders In Decisive Action. As They Watch What the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks Just Did Regarding Coronavirus - What is Football Waiting For?

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus and the NBA: Owners Favor Fan Ban or Hiatus From Games

Coronavirus and the NBA: Owners Favor Fan Ban or Hiatus From Games; The Latest from Mavs owner Mark Cuban

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road as The NFL Draft Approaches

Mike Fisher

Cowboys BlitzCast: Dak, Amari and the Tricky NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

On the Dallas Cowboys BlitzCast We Walk you Through Jerry and Dak and Amari and the Delicate NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

Mike Fisher

NFL Free Agency Report: Will Cowboys Lose Amari Cooper to the Broncos?

The NFL Free Agency Report That Suggests The Dallas Cowboys Will Lose Amari Cooper to the Denver Broncos? Let's Consider The Hoops That Must Be Jumped Through

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Arrested for DUI

Dallas Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Has Been Arrested for a DUI In His Home Town of Tampa Florida

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Free Agency: What Does Personnel Dept. Think of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph?

The Dallas Cowboys in NFL Free Agency: A Look Inside The Star at What the Personnel Department Thinks of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry's Prediction: QB Dak Prescott Won't Hold Out

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones And QB Dak Prescott Have Each Given Their Hints As To The Possibility of a Nasty Offseason holdout

Mike Fisher

by

Dallas 67

Cowboys Latest Offer To Dak Prescott Exceeds Reported '$33 Million and $105 Million' Proposal

The Truth About That '$33M and $105M' Dallas Cowboys Offer To QB Dak Prescott? The Devil is Always In The Details - But The Details Show an Increased Offer

Mike Fisher

by

Tebs