Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Even as the World Health Organization has declared the new coronavirus known as COVID-19 a "global pandemic,'' the NFL has no present plans to alter its scheduled NFL Draft on April 23-25 in Las Vegas. But member teams - including the Dallas Cowboys - are working to stay on top of the issue and react accordingly.

One source from inside The Star tells CowboysSI.com that the medical staff has emphasized "hygiene, as always.'' We're also told that the Cowboys medical staff is well-versed in treatment for MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) and is similarly prepared to deal with this coronavirus.

Additionally, the Cowboys (along with the NFL) work closely with Duke University and DICON (Duke Infection Control Outreach Network) to stay informed.

Another team source says there has been no notable change in players' offseason attendance at The Star.

"Our numbers are always high,'' the source said in regard to attendance, "and this year is as high or better than ever.''

Meanwhile, a Cowboys source tells us that while other teams are reportedly cutting back on scouting department travel in preparation for the NFL Draft, Dallas is not among those teams.

"Business as usual,'' he said.

Some cities, states and regions have begun cancelling or limiting social events due to the virus. In Seattle, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, the governor of Washington state is announcing a ban on public assemblages of 250 or more people. A similar mass-group ban is happening in Santa Clara County, California. Maybe teams in Europe have temporarily shut down play. already has locked down professional sports. The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have limited access to their locker rooms, and the NBA is reportedly considering playing games with no fans allowed inside the arenas. MLB's Texas Rangers are scheduled to open in Seattle and those plans may change.

"Maybe it's time we start thinking in terms of limiting activity in large crowds," said Stephen Love, the president of the Dallas/Fort Worth Hospital Council.

The NFL, obviously, is hopeful that one if its marquee events goes on as normal.

"Our plans remain in place," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NFL.com. "We will continue to monitor developments and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend."

