Cowboys BREAKING: Pass-Rusher Tarell Basham Cut By Dallas

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have always valued great depth at defensive end, and with the 2022 collection of pass-rushers, they have it. ...

So much so that on Tuesday comes the decision to cut respected play-making defensive end Tarell Basham.

The simple answer to the roster move (first reported by NFL Network) as to "why''? Dallas has worked to collect depth at the position, and suddenly finds itself with a surplus at the position.

This puts a good pass-rusher on waivers and of course there will eventually be a corresponding move. Worth noting: Wide receiver James Washington is healthy and waiting to come off IR. ... though triggering his 21-day window does not require a roster move at this time.

In addition to the Washington idea, there is the OBJ Obsession (though there is no roster-spot urgency there). There is also Takk McKinley, another pass-rusher, camping out on the practice squad. But in total ... We're told there is no immediate move coming but we will monitor.

Basham was among the defensive snap leaders for the Cowboys a year ago but this season, as first reported by CowboysSI.com, was shopped at the trade deadline as players like Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler and Sam Willams have come on at the end position to supplement the work of DeMarcus Lawrence.

