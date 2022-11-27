Cowboys Could Cut James Washington, Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

FRISCO - It was called the "OBJ Bowl," because it was thought the winner might have the best shot at signing free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

If that's the case, then by virtue of their 28-20 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 contender.

But all that, of course, is just speculation, regardless of the tireless efforts of players like Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons in recruiting Beckham to Dallas.

And speaking of speculation ...

While Dallas courts OBJ, another receiver, James Washington, sits on the shelf, the team having not yet activated his 21-day window even though he's proclaimed himself ready to return from his training camp injury.

Why the delay? Maybe OBJ, with a rumor circulating that Dallas is keeping Washington in mothballs because his spot will be taken by Beckham. (And of course if Beckham doesn't sign here, Washington, the Texas native who signed here last spring as a Steelers free agent, can simply regain his status.)

Beckham has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL tear in the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Bengals in February. But he's nearing what's being called a full recovery, and at 30 years old, should still be capable of being a highly-productive receiver.

Beckham has scheduled visits with three teams, the Giants, Bills, and Cowboys, in that order, beginning at the start of December. (See more details here.) Visits are also possible with the Chiefs and Ravens, but those have yet to be set up.

Beckham has what some consider a "theatrical'' past, departing his original team, the Giants, and then the Browns, in ways not without controversy. He worked his way to the Rams during their Super Bowl run of 2022.

Beckham caught 44 balls for 537 yards in 14 games last season and contributed five touchdowns to the Rams, as he seemed to be less of a distraction in Los Angeles and more of a contributor. The Cowboys have no behavioral concerns, but of course do need to work out the money and do need to check out his supposed "cleared to play'' status.

And then one more thing: They need to make roster room for him. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are secure atop the depth chart. Where does OBJ fit in? Maybe right where James Washington was once supposed to.

