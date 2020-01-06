Cowboys Coach McCarthy Can Help Dak Prescott Reach a New Level

DALLAS - Dak Prescott had the best statistical season of his career, finishing second in the NFL in passing with 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and completing 65-percent of his passes, with a quarterback rating of 99.7.

By the numbers alone, that is an MVP caliber year from the 26-year-old, as he enters the offseason with an extension on the table.

However, the general consensus is that Prescott is still very far from perfect as a quarterback. Whether it is decision making, inconsistencies in throwing mechanics, or something else, Prescott has plenty of areas to improve moving forward in his career.

No matter which way you slice it, Prescott still has significant ways in which he can take the next step in his development.

By hiring former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys may have found the right guy to help get Prescott to reach his full potential.

Throughout his career, McCarthy has been known as one of the best quarterback developers in the NFL ranks, working with players like Rich Gannon and Elvis Grbac from 1993-1998 with the Chiefs, and helping Brett Favre to one of the highest total passing years of his career as the quarterback coach of the Green Bay Packers in 1999.

In that season, Favre threw for 4,091 yards and 22 touchdowns, which was fourth-best in the NFL in terms of yardage. Favre also attempted more passes than any other quarterback that season.

Where McCarthy really made his name with quarterbacks, however, was in the role he played in developing Super Bowl Champion, Aaron Rodgers.

In 11 seasons with McCarthy as his head coach and main offensive play-caller, Rodgers was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL, throwing for nearly 43000 yards and 33 touchdowns, a career 102.4 quarterback rating, 14 fourth-quarter comebacks, a Super Bowl win, and a Super Bowl MVP.

Over that time, Rodgers became a sure-fire Hall-of-Famer, and it was McCarthy who played the biggest role in his development.

"The beauty in our relationship was that it grew year after year, and we learned how to communicate with each other," Rodgers told ESPN Milwaukee Radio. "The beauty in our on-the-field relationship was that there was a ton of trust. When I read stuff like, 'I'd disrespect him by changing all these plays,' I had a lot of latitude. He knew that, and I knew that."

It wasn't a stretch to say Rodgers and McCarthy didn't always get along, but they also both look back proudly of what they have accomplished together.

"I love Mike McCarthy. He's a great man. He's got a huge heart. He really cares about his players, and he showed that to us," Rodgers said in the interview. "As far as a player to a coach, it's just two Alpha males who are hyper-competitive and love winning and are both a little stubborn. But, again, we talked through so many different issues over the years, and that made us a lot stronger."

Now, with a new quarterback to mold behind center in Prescott, McCarthy certainly looking forward to finding out if he can repeat that same type of success.