CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Coaching Moves: What's Joe Philbin's Role (And Title) under Mike McCarthy?

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - What did Marc Colombo do wrong to lose his post as the Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach? Nothing, really. What has Joe Philbin done to earn the trust of new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy? Enough for McCarthy to hire the latter without ever interviewing the former.

As we've pointed out before, Colombo's second season as the Dallas O-line coach was successful by most any measure. Colombo took over as line coach midway through the 2018 season (with a contract through 2021) helped with the short-yardage research category behind the scenes, and right out where all of us could see, sliced Dallas' problem with sacks in half, coached up La'el Collins to near-star level, and oversaw an O-line that boasted the NFL's fifth-ranked run game.

Colombo, 41 and a former Cowboys player of whom the Joneses have a high opinion, was so out of McCarthy's plan that no interview ever took place; it was COO Stephen Jones who sat down on Wednesday with Colombo in what was, as it turned out, less of a "job interview'' and more of a "goodbye.'' ... Because Philbin, 58 - a long-time McCarthy associate who in the NFL has been McCarthy's O-line coach, his offensive coordinator and a head coach (in Miami), too - was surely already packing for Dallas before Colombo could clear out his office here at The Star.

Sources indicate to CowboysSI.com that in Dallas, Philbin, won't just be the offensive line coach here, that he's likely to be given the title of "assistant head coach.'' (NFL Network reports that he may be assisted here by Browns staffer Jeff Blasko.)

Maybe this is proof that the coaching profession is less of a "meritocracy'' and more about "who you know.'' (See CowboysSI.com's scoop on the decision to hire Mike Nolan as the defensive coordinator instead of Joe Whitt Jr.)

At the same time, the "right'' way to do this is for McCarthy to hire "his guys.'' For a rare time in the last 25 years of the Jerry Jones Era, McCarthy saying, “I have the absolute final decision on my coaching staff'' is true.

So Colombo is out. And Philbin? He was McCarthy’s offensive line coach in 2006 with the Packers but then jumped up the offensive coordinator job — a job he held from 2007 to 2011. The Miami Dolphins named him their head coach in 2012. ... and that didn't work, as over the course of fewer than four seasons, he finished 26-30.

Because of Philbin's failure in Miami (and the chronicling of some of it on "Hard Knocks''), some observers define him by it. But he is a credentialed guy, with decades of NFL experience and trust from McCarthy to work with Dallas' vaunted O-line in a way that "doesn't fix what's not broke.''

Like McCarthy, Philbin sat out the 2019 season - maybe waiting for an opportunity just like this. And for reasons that are understandable, the opportunity came without even having to interview for it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Staff Tracker: We Name Names as McCarthy Has 'Absolute Final Decision On Coaching Staff' (Including Witten?)

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

trush1492

Ex Cowboys QB Tony Romo Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys QB, is now a TV Superstar - Little Wonder He's Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Aikman’s Note to Jimmy, Who ‘Should’ve Been The 1st of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Troy Aikman’s Social-Media Statement Really Reads Like A Note to New Inductee Jimmy Johnson, Who ‘Should’ve Been The First of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Mike Fisher

by

Blkparadigm

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Matthew Postins

by

Footballfan55

‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

Dallas Had ‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As New Boss McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

Mike Fisher

by

Fbody57

Scoop: Jerry Has Twice ‘Come Close’ to Enshrining Jimmy Johnson in Cowboys Ring of Honor

Sources Tell CowboysSI.com that Jerry Jones Has Twice ‘Come Close’ to Enshrining Jimmy Johnson into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor. A Third Time Should Be The Charm.

Mike Fisher

by

Blkparadigm

LISTEN: Report Says Coach Jason Garrett Received an 'F- Off' Text From a Cowboys Player

More Context Would Help, But a Report Says Coach Jason Garrett Received an 'F- Off' Text From a Cowboys Player - And Here's What That Means To Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

by

TREVINO12

Cowboys legend Roger Staubach named college football's No. 11 all-time player

Cowboys legend Roger Staubach named college football's No. 11 all-time player

Matthew Postins

As McCarthy Shuffles Jobs, Will Jason Witten Move to Cowboys Coaching Staff?

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is building his staff and there's a possibility tight end Jason Witten could retire again to join him on the sidelines.

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

‘Stars Were Aligned’: What Cowboys icons Jimmy and Jerry Are Saying About Hall of Fame Honor

‘The Stars Were Aligned’: Here's What Cowboys icons Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones Are Saying About the Coach's Hall of Fame Honor

Mike Fisher