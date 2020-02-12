CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Dak Prescott Answers the Question: ‘Are You A $40M QB?’

Mike Fisher

The delicate negotiating dance that partners the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott caused the quarterback to interact with Yahoo in an “aw-shucks” video interview in which Prescott is invited to play coy regarding his contract wishes.

“Are you a $40 million quarterback?” asks Kimberley A. Martin of Yahoo.

“You tell me,” Prescott answers charmingly.

We find it worth noting that we’ve been told consistently that the $40 million APY number, which would make Dak the highest-paid player in NFL history, has never really been an issue here - though we suppose it sort of is now as the result of a video interview that seems a tad ... orchestrated.

Yes, indeed. If the purpose was to "off-handedly'' reintroduce the $40 million figure into the public conversation ...

Mission accomplished.

Prescott said that he trusts his agents and the Cowboys to get something done, and of course what looms is the NFL’s March 10 franchise-tag deadline. Both the Cowboys and Prescott have stated they’d like to complete a new long-term deal before that deadline. At numerous times In the interview, Prescott stresses his willingness to “bet on myself,” a reference to him having not signed a more affordable contract earlier.

Regarding the timetable, Dak says, “I’m wondering the same thing. Y’all know just as much as me. Love when that day comes. But I have confidence in my agency, my agents, my team. I’ve got confidence in the Cowboys. Something will get done.”

And so the Prescott/Cowboys dance music plays on ... with Cowboys Nation hoping neither partner steps on the other’s toes.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UPDATE: Cowboys Trading Dak to Sign Patriots QB Brady? Listen to Michael Irvin Explain

UPDATE: Cowboys and NFL legend Michael Irvin is the latest media personality to lend his voice to the Dak Prescott and Tom Brady rumors. Let's listen to him explain

Mike Fisher

by

jmc2728

Glazer On Cowboys & Dak: Prescott's Staying in Place - And Not Asking for $40 Million

Jay Glazer Confirms A CowboysSI.com Scoop on What Dak Prescott is Really Asking for In Contract Talks with the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

LlamaCebu

The One Thing the Cowboys And QB Dak Prescott Already Agree On

The NFL Franchise Tag is Obviously In Play for Dak Prescott. But the Dallas Cowboys Insist They 'Want To Avoid Using It' - So Here's What that Means regarding the Rumor involving the New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

Mike Fisher

by

Ohsogood

Cowboys Luring QB Brady from Patriots? ‘Not Even A Thought,’ Says Dak-Focused Stephen Jones

Are the Dallas Cowboys Thinking of Luring QB Tom Brady from the Nee England Patriots? ‘Not Even A Thought,’ Says Dak Prescott-Focused COO Stephen Jones

Mike Fisher

by

DaBoyzFan50

CowboysSI.com 7-Round Mock Draft 3.0: What happens when the Cowboys take offense first?

In my third CowboysSI.com 7-Round mock draft, I go offense first to see how that might influence the Dallas Cowboys' 2020 NFL Draft

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Contracts: The 3 NFL 'Franchise Tag' Options With Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys Have Contracts on their Minds, Including The 3 NFL 'Franchise Tag' Options With Free-Agent QB Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Scoop: Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Joins Romo and Zeke in 'SportsCon' Ownership

Scoop: Dallas Cowboys Star DeMarcus Lawrence Joins Tony Romo and Ezekiel Elliott in 'SportsCon' Ownership and July Event in DFW

Mike Fisher

Sean Lee Exclusive: 'I Love The Cowboys And Hope It Works Out Here'

A CowboysSI.com Sean Lee Exclusive: 'I Love The Cowboys And Hope It Works Out Here,'' says the NFL Free Agent Linebacker

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Is Cowboys Nation Ready For Jason Witten In An Enemy NFL Uniform?

The Writing Seems To Be On The NFL Wall In Dallas. So Is Cowboys Nation Ready For Jason Witten In Another Uniform?

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Cowboys Ex David Irving 1-on-1: ‘Marijuana Can Make This World a Better Place’

Former Dallas Cowboys Standout David Irving 1-on-1 Is Out Of The NFL But Into Something Else. ‘Marijuana Can Make This World a Better Place’

Richie Whitt