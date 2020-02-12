Cowboys Dak Prescott Answers the Question: ‘Are You A $40M QB?’

The delicate negotiating dance that partners the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott caused the quarterback to interact with Yahoo in an “aw-shucks” video interview in which Prescott is invited to play coy regarding his contract wishes.

“Are you a $40 million quarterback?” asks Kimberley A. Martin of Yahoo.

“You tell me,” Prescott answers charmingly.

We find it worth noting that we’ve been told consistently that the $40 million APY number, which would make Dak the highest-paid player in NFL history, has never really been an issue here - though we suppose it sort of is now as the result of a video interview that seems a tad ... orchestrated.

Yes, indeed. If the purpose was to "off-handedly'' reintroduce the $40 million figure into the public conversation ...

Mission accomplished.

Prescott said that he trusts his agents and the Cowboys to get something done, and of course what looms is the NFL’s March 10 franchise-tag deadline. Both the Cowboys and Prescott have stated they’d like to complete a new long-term deal before that deadline. At numerous times In the interview, Prescott stresses his willingness to “bet on myself,” a reference to him having not signed a more affordable contract earlier.

Regarding the timetable, Dak says, “I’m wondering the same thing. Y’all know just as much as me. Love when that day comes. But I have confidence in my agency, my agents, my team. I’ve got confidence in the Cowboys. Something will get done.”

And so the Prescott/Cowboys dance music plays on ... with Cowboys Nation hoping neither partner steps on the other’s toes.