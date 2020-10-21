SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Injury Report: Is There Concern For Aldon Smith?

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys have a tough week ahead of them, after losing two more starters along the offensive line due to injuries against the Arizona Cardinals. To make things worse, arguably their most productive pass rusher, Aldon Smith, also appeared on the injury report on Thursday with a neck issue and was a nonparticipant in Thursday's practice. 

Smith leads the Cowboys with four sacks on the season and has exploded on to the scene for Dallas after not playing a down in the NFL for nearly five full seasons. 

The Washington Football Team also had their fair share of players appear on the injury report, however, including six players who were marked down as DNP's as well. Among the injured for Washington, who is coming off of a narrow 20-19 defeat at the hands of the division rival New York Giants, is rookie defensive end Chase Young, who was limited with a groin issue. 

The rookie is second on the team in sacks with 2.5 for the year, just half a sack behind veterans Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat. He is also second on the team for tackles for loss behind sweat with 5.5

READ MORE: Surgery For Cowboys O-Lineman; Which Five Kids Are Left?

READ MORE: Zeke on Cowboys Crisis: ‘Look in the Mirror’

Cowboys

OL Zack Martin DNP (Concussion)

OL Brandon Knight DNP (Knee)

DE Aldon Smith DNP (Neck)

Redskins

OL Saahdiq Charles DNP (Knee) 

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden DNP (Hamstring) 

WR Isaiah Wright DNP (Shoulder) 

TE Logan Thomas DNP (Neck) 

CB Ronald Darby DNP (Illness)

DE James Smith-Williams DNP (Concussion)

DE Chase Young LIMITED (Groin)

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis LIMITED (Shoulder) 

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gross: Dallas Cowboys' Problems Reflected In SI NFL Power Rankings

Injuries, turnovers and poor defense highlight the Dallas Cowboys right now, which explains their position in the NFL Week 7 SI Power Rankings

BriAmaranthus

Locked On Cowboys: 'Not Pointing In Right Direction' - McCarthy

Locked On Cowboys Podcast: 'Our Trend Line Is Not Pointing In The Right Direction,' Admits Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Zeke on Cowboys Crisis: ‘Look in the Mirror’

Ezekiel Elliott's Solution To The Present Dallas Cowboys Crisis? ‘Look in the Mirror’

Mike Fisher

Betting Odds: Will Cowboys Finally Cover A Spread?

My best bet for Dallas vs. Washington pains me; will the Cowboys finally cover a spread?

BriAmaranthus

Surgery For Cowboys O-Lineman; Which Five Kids Are Left?

It's Another Surgery For Another Dallas Cowboys O-Lineman; Which Five Kids Are Left To Play In NFL Week 7 At Washington?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys' McCarthy Responds to Unhappy Players: 'Talk To Me'

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Responds to Players' Anonymous Criticisms: 'Talk To Me, I'm Your Guy'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Waive Two, Activate Randy Gregory

The Dallas Cowboys Waive Two Players And Activate Randy Gregory for NFL Week 7 at Washington

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex David Irving Signs With Raiders

Dallas Cowboys Ex David Irving Wanted His NFL Reinstatement Ruling To Come This Month - And Now He's Got His Wish ... and A Contract With the Raiders

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Players: 'Our Coaches Aren't Good At Their Jobs'

We've Reported For A Month About The 'Disconnect' Between Dallas Cowboys Coaches And Players, And About 'The Big Lie' - And Now Comes A Report That Puts The Truth Into Damaging Words

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones & Cowboys' 'Death Sentence' Defense

On Owner Jerry Jones And His Dallas Cowboys' All-Time-Worst 'Death Sentence' Defense

Mike Fisher