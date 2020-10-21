Cowboys Injury Report: Is There Concern For Aldon Smith?

The Dallas Cowboys have a tough week ahead of them, after losing two more starters along the offensive line due to injuries against the Arizona Cardinals. To make things worse, arguably their most productive pass rusher, Aldon Smith, also appeared on the injury report on Thursday with a neck issue and was a nonparticipant in Thursday's practice.

Smith leads the Cowboys with four sacks on the season and has exploded on to the scene for Dallas after not playing a down in the NFL for nearly five full seasons.

The Washington Football Team also had their fair share of players appear on the injury report, however, including six players who were marked down as DNP's as well. Among the injured for Washington, who is coming off of a narrow 20-19 defeat at the hands of the division rival New York Giants, is rookie defensive end Chase Young, who was limited with a groin issue.

The rookie is second on the team in sacks with 2.5 for the year, just half a sack behind veterans Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat. He is also second on the team for tackles for loss behind sweat with 5.5

READ MORE: Surgery For Cowboys O-Lineman; Which Five Kids Are Left?

READ MORE: Zeke on Cowboys Crisis: ‘Look in the Mirror’

Cowboys

OL Zack Martin DNP (Concussion)

OL Brandon Knight DNP (Knee)

DE Aldon Smith DNP (Neck)

Redskins

OL Saahdiq Charles DNP (Knee)

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden DNP (Hamstring)

WR Isaiah Wright DNP (Shoulder)

TE Logan Thomas DNP (Neck)

CB Ronald Darby DNP (Illness)

DE James Smith-Williams DNP (Concussion)

DE Chase Young LIMITED (Groin)

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis LIMITED (Shoulder)