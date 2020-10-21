Surgery For Cowboys O-Lineman; Which Five Kids Are Left?

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line for much of Monday’s 38-10 home loss to Arizona was a fairly credentialed group - if you are trying to assemble a college offensive line.

Three years ago, Connor Williams was in school at Texas. He’s now 23.

Two years ago, Brandon Knight was in school at Indiana. He’s now 23. And Connor McGovern was in school at Penn State. He’s now 22.

One year ago, Terence Steele was in school at Texas Tech. He’s now 23. And Tyler Biadasz was in school at Wisconsin. He’s now 21.

And as Dallas prepares for a Sunday night visit to Washington, there is your starting offensive line, average age 22.4. Total years of experience the NFL coming into 2020 ... four.

Four years of experience between the entire offensive line.

But wait ... there’s more.

The Cowboys revealed this week left tackle Knight had knee surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks. Add that to All-Pro right guard Zack Martin’s concussion issue - he exited Monday’s game and more will not be known about his Week 7 availability until nearer the weekend - and Dallas’ guys figure to be barely old enough to vote.

Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins are gone for the year and they’re projected back up Cam Erving has been hurt and/or sick (but will practice on Wednesday.) Starting center Joe Looney is hurt and can return but Biadasz is in his spot, with McGovern in Martin’s place.

"If Zack can’t go, then obviously Connor McGovern will go there and then we’ve just got to figure out the left tackle position,'' coach Mike McCarthy said. "That’ll start (Wednesday.)''

Erving, Greg Senat, Eric Smith, William Sweet and Jordan Mills (some of whom are on the practice squad) are the other O-line names In the building here at The Star. Position coach Joe Philbin - who surely deserve some credit for holding together this “Duct Tape & Glue” Crew - Will soon pull a name out of a hat and get ready to face Washingtons gifted front seven.

"No. 1, we speak on this every week – it’s that regularity is the key component to a consistent offensive line,'' McCarthy said. "Unfortunately, we’re going to have to work with a different lineup this week. ... Just getting those guys reps and getting them ready to go, that’s No. 1.''