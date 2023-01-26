Cowboys Keeping Kellen Moore as Panthers Hire Coach Frank Reich?

It‘s Frank Reich for the Carolina job. So the Cowboys' Kellen Moore is still with Dallas.

FRISCO - As we wrote in this space early Thursday morning amid an assortment of Kellen Moore rumors, "Sometimes, we've gotta just let it shake out.''

And now a few hours later, we have answers? How to explain two respected national NFL reporters offering up conflicting news on the Panthers' decision regarding head coach candidate Moore?

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, was down to two guys for the job: interim head coach Steve Wilks, who oversaw a nice turnaround after Matt Rhule was fired earlier this year, and former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, also dismissed in-season, who was the first-ever QB in Carolina when the Panthers started as a franchise.

Good enough. Kellen is not going to the Panthers.

Except ...

At the same time, SI's Albert Breer tweeted that Moore "is not out of the race.''

What to make of it all? Well, Reich just got the job. So "the race'' is over ... With the anticipation that Moore will be retained in Dallas as the coordinator - though in a few hours we'll have a solid answer to that one as well.

