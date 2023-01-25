Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore to Panthers? New Info as Icon Says 'No Way In Hell!'

Coach Kellen Moore and his interview with the Panthers? We have new info … while Steve Smith does not support the idea of a second visit.

FRISCO - The Carolina Panthers have completed their Tuesday morning Kellen Moore interview as they look to fill their their head coaching vacancy.

But now comes a new piece of info via NFL Network: It’s Wednesday - and Kellen is still meeting with the Panthers.

Hmm.

Candidates from The Star can now do interviews face-to-face … with time on their hands following the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff ouster.

Moore was apparently in Carolina on Tuesday ... and Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. seems ready to block Kellen's re-entry to his fine city.

"We the Panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job!'' writes the outspoken Smith on Twitter. "Based on the last play for the Cowboys, Ain't no way in hell Moore is coaching us with that trash last play!!!!''

We are all aware of that oddball fateful play in Dallas' loss at San Francisco. We are also aware that Smith (who does work with NFL Network) does not have a say here. And more, we would not say it is fair to judge the accomplishments of the 34-year-old Cowboys offensive coordinator on one ridiculous play.

But in the court of public opinion? That tough 19-12 defeat at the hands of the 49ers will be remembered for a number of things that went wrong on offense, including the "Ezekiel Elliott Plays Center'' silliness that resulted in ex Dallas coach Jimmy Johnson labeling the whole operation as "dumb.''

And Kellen is going to have to deal with that ... not only in Carolina, but also, frankly, in Dallas, where the 12-point output is bothersome not only to the fan base but also to some higher-ups here inside The Star.

The Panthers, meanwhile, also have Sean Payton on their wish list. We assume Steve Smith approves.

