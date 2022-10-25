FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will tell you that it’s a special NFL treat to be able to sit at home and watch “Monday Night Football” when one of the TV combatants happens to be your next opponent.

It’s an even more special treat, one would think, when said combatant is the long-struggling Chicago Bears.

Alas, it did not quite work out that way in New England on Week 7 Monday, as the Patriots were somehow on the wrong side of a 33-14 loss.

The Bears beat Belichick? How? Five takes on the Bears moving from New England to Dallas ...

1) It is worth noting that the Patriots entered their Monday night matchup with the Bears at Gillette Stadium as 8.5-point favorites. ... pretty much the same setup Dallas has for Sunday Week 7 when the 3-4 Bears come to AT&T Stadium to meet the 5-2 'Boys.

2) The Bears surely benefitting from coach Bill Belichick's "plan'' to play two QBs, as Mac Jones went only 3 of 6 for 13 yards and an interception. ... and then, relieved by rookie Bailey Zappe, some early excitement didn't stop the kid from finishing the night 14 of 22 for 185 yards and a touchdown to go along with two picks.

3) "Establish the Run''? Yes, it is a cliche, but ...Another issue: Chicago entered the game with the 29th-ranked rush defense, allowing 163 yards per game and 24th in yards per attempt (4.8). The Patriots couldn't quite get there.

We guarantee that McCarthy and staff, watching the stat sheet, the film and this game, won't make that mistake as it regards the involvement of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

4) Chicago rushed for 243 yards by dominating the line of scrimmage. Young QB Fields, in addition to rushing for 83 yards, also was able to make plays with his legs when passing was his first preference - not unlike what Eagles QB Jalen Hurts did in Philly's recent win over Dallas.

Meanwhile, running back David Montgomery and second-year back Khalil Herbert each posted 62 yards, with Herbert scoring a touchdown.

Whatever coordinator Dan Quinn didn't accomplish in his otherwise stellar "Doomsday 4.0'' defense stopping the Eagles run game needs to be fixed this week.... maybe by Johnathan Hankins, who just got traded here from the Raiders.

5) We've called the Bears "plodding'' on offense. There just aren't many playmakers. But ...Chicago on third down in the New England game converted 11-of-18 opportunities. That is an embarrassment for the Patriots, who needed to win this game not with goofy QB decisions but rather with defense ...

The same way the 2022 Dallas Cowboys are built to win.

