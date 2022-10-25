Bailey Zappe Leads Patriots On Two TD Drives In Relief of Mac Jones: WATCH

FOXBORO — Zappe Days are here again!

While New England Patriots incumbent starting quarterback Mac Jones was sidelined while recovering from a high ankle sprain, rookie Bailey Zappe performed brilliantly.

The Western Kentucky product led New England to a 2-0 record in his two starts, displaying uncanny poise, competitive spirit and a sound understanding of the Pats offense. In 11 quarters plus one overtime period, the rookie has completed 51 of 70 pass attempts for 596 yards as well as four touchdowns and an interception.

It took him only one series to lead the Patriots back to the end zone; resurrecting what had been a dismal start to the team’s Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

After Jones tossed an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, Zappe entered the game on New England’s next offensive series.

The rookie led the Pats on a four-play, 55-yard drive, highlighted by a 20-yard connection with running back Rhamondre Stevenson to the Bears 30-yard line. Zappe would cap the drive with a 30-yard touchdown strike to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who turned in a spinning, over shoulder grab to cut Chicago’s lead to 10-7.

Invigorated by the Pats first scoring drive of the game, New England’s defense would return the ball to Zappe and the offense. At 3rd and 5 from the 50-yard line, cornerback Myles Bryant picked off field pass, intended for receiver Darnell Mooney and returned it for 11-yards.

Zappe and the Patriots would return to work, once again finding the end zone on just three plays. The Pats young signal-caller found wideout DeVante Parker for a 42-yard reception.

Two plays later, Stevenson would carry the ball four yards into the endzone, giving the Patriots a 14-10 lead.

Chicago would answer the Pats scoring drive with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 25-yard pass from Fields to back Khalil Herbert. Chicago held a 17-14 lead with 1:54 left in the second quarter.

