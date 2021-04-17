Cowboys Odds? A Texas-Sized NFL Comeback In 2021

With a healthy Dak Prescott, Dallas is ready to fight for a division crown again.

Dallas couldn't be any happier to be starting the 2021 season after the abysmal year it had in 2020.

Just like them, the oddsmakers in Vegas believe in the coming excellence in their 2021 campaign as well.

Caesars Sportsbook set the Cowboys' line at 9.5 wins, crowning them NFC East champions. It would be the first time since 2018 that the Cowboys would win the fluid NFC East.

Washington, last year's champion, is expected to be runner-up with 8 wins. The Giants and Eagles, despite being projected to improve, are tied for last with a mere 7 wins.

Dallas almost couldn't have had a worse 2020. Its defense began the season in historically-bad fashion, QB Dak Prescott was lost for the season by Week 5 and Ezekiel Elliot's fumbling became an issue as big as all of Texas.

READ MORE: WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Looks Sleek In Dallas Cowboys RB Workout

But now? Having Dak in the building is set to uplift the entire team and put them right back into contender conversations.

Even with an extra game (2021 will feature a Game 17), the Cowboys are the only projected NFC team to win the division with a win line under 10.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sit atop the NFC with 11.5 wins. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers come in second with 11 wins. Finally, the NFC West is expected to maintain its crown as the best division it football with the Rams (10.5), Seahawks (10) and 49ers (10) all expected to be in playoff contention.

With Prescott back in action, the Cowboys have made it clear they feel their time is now, and 2021 will be the year to get over the hump. And the oddsmakers seem to agree.

READ MORE: Who Tops Cowboys' 'Final 4' At No. 10 In NFL Draft?