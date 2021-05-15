Cowboys Sources: The Dak Prescott 'Ramp-Up' Plan For Dallas Minicamps

Sources tell us of the Dak Prescott OTA plan, with McCarthy adding, "He’s had some excellent workouts the last couple weeks.”

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says if there was an NFL game to be played right now, "I could play today, and be successful.''

That won't be necessary. But as we first reported on May 11, there is a plan in place to get Prescott, coming off his 2020 season-ending ankle surgery, prepped for success once September rolls around.

"He's doing well,'' a source close to the situation told CowboysSI.com of Prescott's rehab progress. "No setbacks. No issues.''

Another source, however, told us to look for Dak to go through a "ramp-up'' as the team goes though its offseason workout schedule. That will mean, for instance, that Prescott will participate fully in 7-on-7 work, but will be under a watchful eye when it comes to anything that inches even close to contact.

Coach Mike McCarthy on Saturday after rookie minicamp Day 2 addressed this issue, saying the plan is for Prescott to "do most things" in OTAs.

“He feels really good,'' McCarthy said. "He’s had some excellent workouts the last couple weeks.”

So the process will be about both practicing with the team - Phase 2 workouts begin on Monday (May 17 to 21) and the first OTA is May 25 to 27 (then more OTAs, June 1-3 and June 7-10, then Mandatory minicamp June 8-10) and continuing a push toward the "100-percent'' that Prescott insists he's already very nearly arrived at.

While Prescott was rehabbing this offseason, he and Dallas finally agreed to a massive, $160 million contract that locks him up through the 2024 season, making him the highest-paid Cowboy ever and the second-highest paid quarterback in league history.

A healthy Prescott? The Cowboys convinced themselves - after two years of negotiations - that he is worth it. Maybe the fact that the QB's injury exit caused the team to limp to a 6-10 record in 2020 was a driving force as well.

Said team owner Jerry Jones in a recent presser from the podium here at The Star: "If anyone has ever taken advantage of me financially, I'm proud it's the one sitting next to me on the right."

