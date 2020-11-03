Cowboys Put Dalton On COVID List; DiNucci To Start Vs. Steelers?

FRISCO - A bad stretch just got worse for Andy Dalton - and, probably, for his Dallas Cowboys as well.

Dalton is still working his way through the concussion protocol after having been knocked out of an NFL game two weeks ago, in the Cowboys' loss at Washington. And now he's headed to another list that renders him unavailable to the team ...

The league's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

ESPN.com is the first to report that the Cowboys as of Tuesday will put Dalton on the COVID-19 list, meaning that his replacement, rookie QB Ben DiNucci, will likely again be in the spotlight as he was in Sunday night's 23-9 loss at Philadelphia.

This time it is the Pittsburgh Steelers as the opponent, this Sunday at AT & T Stadium. Starting QB Dak Prescott is already lost for the season to ankle surgery, and now Dalton - even should he be cleared from his concussion, which was the organization's assumption as of Tuesday morning - will not be playing against the Steelers in Week 9.

With no Dalton available, the Cowboys will probably allow DiNucci to make his second straight start. The seventh-round pick was 21-of-40 for 180 yards in Sunday night’s loss at Philly. Behind him on the roster are young journeymen Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush. ... both of whom obviously have more experience than DiNucci does.