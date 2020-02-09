Dak & Brady NFL Rumor Update: Irvin Offers Cowboys Trade-Talk Clarity

FRISCO - Michael Irvin is making headlines with his remarks tying his beloved Dallas Cowboys to Tom Brady while at the same time tagging-and-trading Dak Prescott ... and on Sunday sought to clarify just a bit the origin of what some might characterize as "gossip.''

“I never said Jerry or anyone in the organization said this to me. It was NOT anyone with the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin wrote.

Erroneously, some - including some media outlets - made the assumption that Irvin, the Hall-of-Fame Cowboys great - had gotten his information from Jerry Jones hisownself. But Irvin never once asserted any such thing.

What he did say, precisely, Friday on a radio appearance:

“I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction (of Dallas swapping out Dak for Brady). It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little bit more about this.’

"I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about that same scenario going down.”

Irvin never said or even hinted that the info was coming straight from the Cowboys, and obviously there can be “some very significant people” with insight into the Cowboys and Prescott and the New England Patriots and free agent QB Brady in free agency.

Dismiss Irvin's access to info at your own risk. Meanwhile, beware anyone trying to "read between lines'' that do not exist.

We believe we struck the right tone on this story here, in including the thoughts of national media guy Colin Cowherd and DFW media guy Shan Shariff, both of whom suggested these ideas on the air before Irvin did so. We also believe mentioning Michael's Super Bowl consumption of "vodka cranberries'' strikes the right tone.

And finally, while others are pretending to know that this story or that story is "just a hypothetical'' or 'just click-bait,'' we are in fairness also reporting the on-the-record words of Dallas COO Stephen Jones, who a month ago said, "Not even a thought,'' when asked about Brady as a Cowboy.

In that same story, though, we hint at the possibility (inevitability?) of growing animosity between the two sides in the Prescott/Cowboys negotiations, and wonder how long Jerry and Stephen Jones will resist firing back at Dak's hint that he might withhold his spring-time services should he be franchise-tagged.

And if the animosity grows? So will the whispers. And if Michael Irvin reports on those whispers? He is a "very significant person'' and therefore we will be reporting on them as well.