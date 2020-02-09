CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Dak & Brady NFL Rumor Update: Irvin Offers Cowboys Trade-Talk Clarity

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Michael Irvin is making headlines with his remarks tying his beloved Dallas Cowboys to Tom Brady while at the same time tagging-and-trading Dak Prescott ... and on Sunday sought to clarify just a bit the origin of what some might characterize as "gossip.''

“I never said Jerry or anyone in the organization said this to me. It was NOT anyone with the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin wrote.

Erroneously, some - including some media outlets - made the assumption that Irvin, the Hall-of-Fame Cowboys great - had gotten his information from Jerry Jones hisownself. But Irvin never once asserted any such thing.

What he did say, precisely, Friday on a radio appearance:

“I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction (of Dallas swapping out Dak for Brady). It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little bit more about this.’

"I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about that same scenario going down.”

Irvin never said or even hinted that the info was coming straight from the Cowboys, and obviously there can be “some very significant people” with insight into the Cowboys and Prescott and the New England Patriots and free agent QB Brady in free agency.

Dismiss Irvin's access to info at your own risk. Meanwhile, beware anyone trying to "read between lines'' that do not exist.

We believe we struck the right tone on this story here, in including the thoughts of national media guy Colin Cowherd and DFW media guy Shan Shariff, both of whom suggested these ideas on the air before Irvin did so. We also believe mentioning Michael's Super Bowl consumption of "vodka cranberries'' strikes the right tone.

And finally, while others are pretending to know that this story or that story is "just a hypothetical'' or 'just click-bait,'' we are in fairness also reporting the on-the-record words of Dallas COO Stephen Jones, who a month ago said, "Not even a thought,'' when asked about Brady as a Cowboy.

In that same story, though, we hint at the possibility (inevitability?) of growing animosity between the two sides in the Prescott/Cowboys negotiations, and wonder how long Jerry and Stephen Jones will resist firing back at Dak's hint that he might withhold his spring-time services should he be franchise-tagged.

And if the animosity grows? So will the whispers. And if Michael Irvin reports on those whispers? He is a "very significant person'' and therefore we will be reporting on them as well.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Glazer On Cowboys & Dak: Prescott's Staying in Place - And Not Asking for $40 Million

Jay Glazer Confirms A CowboysSI.com Scoop on What Dak Prescott is Really Asking for In Contract Talks with the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

SantanaJ83

Could the Cowboys Trade Dak and Sign Brady?

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is the latest media personality to lend his voice to the Dak Prescott and Tom Brady rumors.

Mike Fisher

by

azhawkeye56tiff

Cowboys Luring QB Brady from Patriots? ‘Not Even A Thought,’ Says Dak-Focused Stephen Jones

Are the Dallas Cowboys Thinking of Luring QB Tom Brady from the Nee England Patriots? ‘Not Even A Thought,’ Says Dak Prescott-Focused COO Stephen Jones

Mike Fisher

by

azhawkeye56tiff

Cowboys 1st & 10: A Dez Reunion, NFL Mock Drafts and Dak & Brady Gossip

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 I ponder whether it’s the right thing to bring Dez Bryant back to Dallas, those Dak Prescott and Tom Brady Rumors, and my latest Cowboys 7-round NFL mock draft.

Matthew Postins

Whitt's End: Which Cowboys Star - Zeke Or Dak - Might Be More Overpaid? Plus Scoop On DFW Radio Ratings

In Whitt's End, We Examine Which Dallas Cowboys Star - Ezekiel Elliott Or Dak Prescott - Might End Up Being More Overpaid, Plus We've Got the Scoop On DFW Radio Ratings

Richie Whitt

by

longhaul

Cowboys Exclusive: Sean Lee Talks About 'Exploring Options' To Keep Playing

A Dallas Cowboys Exclusive To CowboysSI.com as Veteran Standout Linebacker Sean Lee Talks About 'Exploring Options' To Keep Playing

Mike Fisher

Dez Bryant and Patrick Mahomes? Cowboys Comeback Try Will Get Boost from Chiefs Super Bowl MVP

Dez Bryant Is Trying to Stage a Cowboys NFL Comeback And He Tells CowboysSI.com Of A Workout Helper ... By The Name of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Say 'Things Are Fixin' To Heat Up' On Dak Prescott Contract Talks

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones Continues the Public Niceties Regarding QB Dak Prescott With An Update On How 'Things Are Fixin' To Heat Up' On Dak Contract Talks

Mike Fisher

'100-Percent Hungry' Dez Bryant Texts Stephen Jones Offering a Return To Cowboys

Dez Bryant Communicated A Couple of Weeks Ago to CowboysSI.com His '100-Percent' Desire to Return to the NFL - and With The Dallas Cowboys. Now He's Texted COO Stephen Jones to Directly Express That Desire

Mike Fisher

NFL Mock Draft: Brugler Suggests A Logical Cowboys QB-Related First-Round Trade

It's NFL Mock Draft Time, and one Expert Has Cooked Up A Way For the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints to Make a Swap that is about a QB and a Defensive Star

Mike Fisher