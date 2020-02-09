Cowboys Luring QB Brady from Patriots? ‘Not Even A Thought,’ Says Dak-Focused Stephen Jones

FRISCO - Tom Brady buzz is in the air. But the Dallas Cowboys are on-record as saying they are too Dak Prescott-focused to bother with the buzz.

“Not even a thought,” is how Cowboys COO Stephen Jones recently answered a ⁦‪@1033fmESPN‬⁩ question about calling Brady, the New England Patriots legend now a free agent.

And that should be that. Except ...

*Except that Michael Irvin counts as a credible witness as to the idea having been broached by “very significant people.”

From Irvin: “I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction (of Dallas tagging and then trading Prescott and then signing Brady). It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little bit more about this.’

"I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about that same scenario going down.”

Irvin might be wrong in leading us to what the Cowboys' intentions might be. But he's not lying about the conversation. And a P.S.: It's not "clickbait'' to report on Irvin's thoughts on the Cowboys, an arena in which he himself is a "very significant person.''

*Except that Jones' radio comments came on January 10 (as transcribed by Jon Machota). Do we think anything substantial has changed between Jan. 10 and now? No ... unless you count Prescott's veiled threat to stay away from spring workouts should Dallas apply the March 10 franchise tag.

It's conceivable that Dak saying that triggered "very significant persons'' to contemplate a retaliatory blow - even as Irvin is clarifying that his source is not a Cowboys official.

And threatening to replace Dak with Tom Brady would certainly be an eyebrow-raising concept.

*Except that Stephen (and Jerry Jones) have for two years consistently "played nice'' in public when talking about Dak ... but maybe in private aren't so enamored with the lack of movement that is the equal fault of both sides of the negotiating table.

“We’re so, so all in on Dak,'' Stephen said in that radio interview, echoing the sort of things he's consistently said about the QB. "(Prescott) is the guy that can help us win championships.”

It's a fine concept. Believe in Dak. Pay Dak. Win championships with Dak. And all Prescott and the Cowboys need to do to quiet The Brady Buzz is to follow up the almost two years of gentlemanly jibber-jabber with contractual action.