Dak ‘Has Done Everything’: QB Update from Cowboys Minicamp

FRISCO - We are on the verge of taking Dak Prescott's return from last year's ankle surgery for granted. Indeed, soon the Dallas Cowboys QB’s on-field participation will not be a headline story.

But that time isn’t now.

"He's done everything," said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday at the start of minicamp inside The Star. "He hasn't missed anything that's been slated.

“He's doing a lot of extra, frankly."

The comeback is impressive. So is Dak’s practice performance, which has drawn raves from teammates of the Cowboys leader.

And the plan is intact.

"The anticipation would be for him to go every day, is the outlook," McCarthy said of the “full-go” schedule for the Pro Bowl quarterback come training camp in Oxnard.

But that is still six weeks away. For this three-day minicamp, it is still about what sources have termed to us a “ramp-up.” But in terms of his physical ability to meet all the challenges thrown at him so far?

Prescott has not in any way been limited in any during this month of offseason practice sessions, which have included extensive pre-practice warmups and occasional days off.

This of course is what the Cowboys anticipated and why they signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $66 million signing bonus.

Is caution still merited, if not by Prescott then, rather, for him?

"We're not naïve,” McCarthy said. “It's just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury. The first year back there's going to be some things you have to work through. But I would anticipate we'd start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football."