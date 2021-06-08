Cowboys Veterans Who Might Be On Roster Bubble

Heading into mandatory minicamp this week, there might be veterans who need to step up to make this final roster – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - From this point forward, what’s left of the Dallas Cowboys offseason and training camp should be the most fun to watch. Not a lot of available roster spots and, we believe, way too much talent to go around.

Does that mean a vet might get dumped?

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

With the influx of new players recently, through both the draft and free agency, there might be a few ‘odd-men out’ with regard to the veterans already on the roster.

READ MORE: Does Cowboys Talent Surplus Mean Trade Of Vander Esch Or Michael Gallup?

READ MORE: Cowboys WR Gallup: ‘I Don’t See Anybody Stopping Us’

Which position groups will be most affected by the new talent and which Cowboys veterans might be searching for new teams once we get through this week's minicamp at The Star and then training camp in Oxnard?

Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz or each Tuesday night starting at 7 pm for sports talk LIVE on Facebook, or listen to the recorded podcast the next day at CowboysSI.com and TheBlitzcast.com!

Please continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL, @ColbySapp, and @IndyCarTim. And make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos and visual content!

To be featured in our BlitzBox segment please reach out to us on Twitter with the hashtag #Blitzbox or send your questions to TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com and we’ll read your question and answer it on the air on our next show.