FRISCO - The day at The Star began with the revelation that Dak Prescott would not be getting medical clearance to play in NFL Week 5, his Dallas Cowboys' Sunday night showdown at the Philadelphia Eagles.

And later, after a light workout - but not really a practice - here at The Star on Wednesday? The day ended with Prescott expressing his being "antsy as f'---'' about his eventual return.

“Antsy as f---” Prescott said of his circumstance, adding that he is "excited that my guys are doing what they got to do.”

The "excitement'' is understandable. The Cowboys have won four straight to jump to 4-1; the Eagles are 5-0. This is a marquee opportunity for all involved ...

And for Dallas, it'll be temp QB Cooper Rush who gets to be "involved.''

Prescott has missed a month rehabbing from surgery on a broken thumb. He began throwing on Wednesday (see photos here) ... but that is a far cry from truly practicing.

As coach Mike McCarthy pointed out early in the day: "I know Dak didn’t want to hear (the diagnosis). You’ve got to make sure that he’s right for the long haul, too. Not that I’m saying we’re being conservative because that doesn’t really line up with him, the way he approaches preparing to play."

The approach isn't "conservative''; it is simply medically sound.

But that doesn't mean the Dallas Cowboys franchise QB doesn't have every right to be "antsy'' as it would in fact be a shocking disappointment if he felt any other way.

