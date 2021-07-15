Dak Deal is Stephen Jones’ Biggest Dallas Cowboys Regret

Stephen Jones, 57, is clearly proud of his contributions to a trio of Super Bowl winners. But, there is a 'but.'

FRISCO - Stephen Jones has experienced some football’s greatest highs. But in his 30-plus years working alongside his father Jerry in control of the Dallas Cowboys, he also has experienced at least one great regret.

“Probably would have signed Dak the first time around,” Jones said, laughing in conversation with NBC5's Pat Doney, “and it would have been better for everybody.”

Jones, 57, is clearly proud of his contributions to a trio of Super Bowl winners and of his relationships with great players like former quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Tony Romo. And Jones called the construction of AT&T Stadium and the creation of team HQ at The Star in Frisco part of his Cowboys pride as well.

The off-field negatives are virtually nonexistent now under the stewardship of the Joneses - so much so that many forget they took over a floundering franchise when Jerry bought the Cowboys in 1989.

But football-related errors? Yes, negotiating contracts is part of that job… And Stephen is central to that effort for the Cowboys. And in the case of Prescott? Dak’s agent and Jones participated in a dance that lasted more than two years, and while it resulted in a new contract this off-season worth four years and $160 million - one of the largest contracts of its kind in sports - the was a lot of angst along the way.

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys certainly dealt with that angst as it related to Prescott. And so, if it is any comfort, now you know the COO of the franchise shared your pain.

